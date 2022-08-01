Analysis: Atlético-MG lose track in Brazilian and have Libertadores to avoid feeling of “knockout” | athletic-mg

A full blow, to send the ropes and see the canvas closer. Atlético-MG lost 3-0 to Internacional in a first half of defensive nightmares. And it wasn’t the first time in 2022. There isn’t a lot of time to train, perfect in the field and adjust the route. Galo needs to regain confidence, have the stadium by their side, to be able to face Palmeiras in Libertadores.

The Brazilian stayed away. Only a comeback worthy of nine consecutive victories, equal to 2021, would be able to put Galo back in contention for the top of the table. Palmeiras again. Verdão, solid with Abel Braga, put 10 points ahead. Atlético came out of the G-6, stationed with 32 points in 20 rounds.

Coach Cuca will only have a few hours to start the great mission that made Turco Mohamed (in addition to the former commander’s own mistakes) fall: the drop in the collective technical performance of the champion players of almost everything last year. “It’s total. So everyone needs to roll up their sleeves and go to the dick”says the historic coach.

Cuca, unlike his predecessor, knows how to express his reading of the game to the press and fans. At the press conference in Beira-Rio, he started the answers by pointing out the error of defensive positioning, which was with Allan in Internacional’s first goal. He butted heads with Alonso in aerial combat. The Paraguayan ran to his position, the same movement as Nathan Silva, and the mat was extended for Maurício’s perfect kick.

Luck really seemed to be on the Colorado side. After all, Atlético finished, kicked, tested the goalkeeper, who did very well. And the beam also played for the home team. But the game was not a matter of chance. Inter’s proposal caught an opponent who could be an easy prey.

Atletico are fragile in defence. The average of goals conceded in the Brazilian is 1.15. Last year, he was champion with an average of 0.8, the best in the championship. And a detail: there is no change of parts. It’s the same players. What points out the target of Cuca’s work: the soul part. And Wednesday will be key.

After all, this national champion squad twice for Atlético, didn’t go to the Libertadores final because of Palmeiras. It’s the chance to avenge that undefeated exit from the tournament in 2021. But, in addition to the resumption of confidence, Cuca has a lot of work in the “field/ball”, to try to recover the synchrony of movements, the tactical readings of the players, which are practically the same as the year of glories, even more reinforced in the window.

Finally, it will be an Atlético defrauded to face a team specialized in knockout. Guilherme Arana felt his thigh, and should be replaced by Dodô or Rubens. Allan is suspended for sending off (two-game hook). It is necessary to rediscover, in addition to defensive security, the overwhelming offensive construction of yesteryear, capable of giving goalscoring chances to the top scorer Hulk, far from the great performances with the white shirt.

