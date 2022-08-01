Analysis: reserve team in Curitiba opens São Paulo’s priority to the most plausible titles | Sao Paulo

Compared to the game against América-MG, three days earlier, only Miranda was a starter for São Paulo, also against Athletico, this Sunday, at Arena da Baixada. The lineup, full of reservations, opened up the priority that Rogério Ceni currently gives to the Brazilian and South American Cups.

The defeat, 1-0, with poor performance, was a consequence of this choice – apparently inevitable at this point in the competitions.

Best moments: Athletico-PR 1 x 0 São Paulo, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão 2022

For Ceni, the choice is between two competitions with possible titles (even palpable in the Sudamericana) and that give a place in Libertadores, but in which details can put everything to lose, against the championship in which the title never proved to be a reality. , but much more predictable and where many vacancies are distributed to Libertadores.

More news about Sao Paulo:

+ Felipe Alves debuts with a penalty made and saved

+ Performances: player ratings against Athletico

1 of 3 Rogério Ceni in Athletico vs São Paulo — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Rogério Ceni in Athletico vs São Paulo — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

It is unrealistic to think that São Paulo is able to give the same attention at the same time to all these competitions with a squad that already had shortages before the flood of injuries that has taken players from Ceni for months, with games every three days.

When prioritizing the cups, the coach places his chips on what seems most plausible – and if a possible title, any one, should not be despised, imagine in the case of a Copa do Brasil, never won by the club.

Furthermore, Ceni’s decision to corner the Brasileirão has not yet reached the “point of no return”. Until the 18th of August, when they face América-MG in Belo Horizonte, São Paulo will already know if they are still alive in the cups – the games against Ceará, for Sul-Americana, are in the next two quarters.

If everything goes wrong, only two more rounds of the Brazilian will have been played – against Flamengo, on Saturday, at home, and against Bragantino, on the 14th, also at Morumbi.

There will be time to run after a recovery in the Brazilian, where the tricolor objective has always been to get a spot for next year’s Libertadores.

The G-4, and its direct spots to the group stage, seem a long way off, but there is the G-6, which is swollen every year – in 2021, it became the G-8 – thanks to the success of rival teams in other competitions. A place in the first stages of the South American tournament will already be celebrated.

+ See the complete classification of the Brasileirão

This choice should not be minimized, however. It was facilitated by the team’s poor performance in what was the most important competition on their calendar – bad even when the Brazilian was still a priority.

São Paulo is only in tenth place, with 26 points – there are 11 draws in 20 games, just five wins.

The trauma of last year, when he came close to being relegated for the first time, also raises alerts in Morumbi. It seems an exaggeration now, but six points separate São Paulo from Cuiabá, the 17th. The distance to Inter, which today closes the G-6, is seven points.

On the field, against Athletico, Ceni also did not see players emerge as a solution to any problems with their holders.

Not even Felipe Alves, hired on Friday to make up for the lack of Jandrei, injured, and replace Thiago Couto, insecure, delivered the confidence expected of him. He failed to control a ball alone in the area and scored a penalty in a tackle to recover from Vitor Roque.

Then he defended Thiago Heleno’s bad charge. In another penalty, beaten by Vitor Bueno, he didn’t have a chance – that’s what decreed the victory of the hosts by 1 to 0.

2 of 3 Felipe Alves saves Thiago Heleno’s penalty in Athletico x São Paulo — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Felipe Alves saves Thiago Heleno’s penalty in Athletico vs São Paulo — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

In addition to Miranda and Felipe Alves, Galoppo, in his second game, is another of those on the field at Arena da Baixada that should be kept in the team against Ceará, fourth, at Morumbi.

– We have to improve the level of play in all competitions, not just the Brazilian. It’s just that the paths we took didn’t let us do the opposite, enter the Brazilian with full force. The schedule in my head was one, but when the clashes come out, draw against Palmeiras (in the Copa do Brasil), you can’t give up. You pass the Sudamericana, which is a competition that we see as a possibility of seeking a title, you don’t want to give it up – said coach Rogério Ceni after the game against Athletico.

He, however, took responsibility for the result in Curitiba from player changes:

– We had a sequence of four games in ten days, and we will again have four games in ten days. If you don’t run the cast. It wasn’t because of the casting that we didn’t win the game. It was our own mistakes.

Meanwhile, the board is still looking for reinforcements. As published by ge, Argentine striker Nahuel Bustos and Venezuelan defender Nahuel Ferraresi are close and could transfer to São Paulo.

None of them will be able to play in the Copa do Brasil, whose registration has already ended. They will only be able to play the South American from the semifinals, if the team advances. That’s when the coaching staff can include new athletes.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

If they do, it might be too late for the tournaments that are now prioritized. If São Paulo fails in the cups, they will have to help the team to recover in the Brazilian. Maybe give it time.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

“If the game is worrying, the placement is even more”, comments Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about São Paulo on ge, Globo and sportv