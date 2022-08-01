Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter at historically black college

Angelina Jolie and Zahara at the premiere of “Maleficent”. Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

News summary:

Angelina Jolie praised her daughter’s entrance into college at 17 years old

Zahara enrolled at Spelman College, a historically black university in the United States

The actress celebrated the new phase of the young woman with a publication on social networks

Angelina Jolie used social media to celebrate the newest phase of her daughter Zahara’s life, from her marriage to Brad Pitt. In a post on social media, the Hollywood star commented on the 17-year-old’s entrance into college.

She will begin studying art at Spelman College, a historically black women’s college in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman,” wrote the actress and her Instagram profile as she shared a photo of her daughter with new classmates.

It is worth remembering that Angelina is still the mother of Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. Check out the photo:

Angelina Jolie at a rock concert with her daughter

Recently, Angelina Jolie was spotted enjoying a rock concert with her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh. The duo attended the Maneskin band’s event in Rome, Italy, and appeared in a video on social media dancing and singing the Italian group’s hits.

In the fan recordings, the Hollywood star appears next to the heiress in a space surrounded by spectators focusing their cameras on the duo, which caught the public’s attention more than the stage of the presentation. “The coolest mom I know,” wrote one profile. “I can’t breathe,” commented another netizen. Click here to see the videos.