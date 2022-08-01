Angelina Jolie celebrates her daughter’s entrance into college: ‘An honor’ | celebrities



Angelina Jolie celebrates her daughter Zahara’s entrance into collegePlayback / Instagram

Published 01/08/2022 12:52 | Updated 01/08/2022 12:56

Rio – Angelina Jolie, 47, used social media last Sunday to tell her followers that her daughter, Zahara, 17, will begin studying at Spelman College, an institution focused on the leadership of Afro-descendant women, located in Atlanta, United States. On Instagram, the actress celebrated the young woman’s achievement and admitted to feeling proud to have a family member studying in college.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman,” wrote Angelina in the caption of the image in which her daughter appears with the new ones. classmates.

In the post’s comments, fans also celebrated Zahara’s achievement and praised the two. “Is your little baby in college? That’s not possible! Congratulations!”, said one netizen. “Wow, this is wonderful!” commented another. “Your daughter seems to have a great mother!” praised a fan.

In addition to Zahara, Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt are parents to 20-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Shiloh and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.