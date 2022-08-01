Apple iPhone 14 may reuse A15 Bionic chip, but still be faster than its predecessor

Apple does not comment on its next generation of iPhones, but rumors gain strength as we approach the month of September, and a detail that draws attention is the possibility of entry-level models using the same processor as the iPhone 13. ”, the new cell phones will still have performance gains.
According to information from ShrimpApplePro released this Monday (1st), the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be equipped with the same A15 Bionic chip used by their predecessors in 2021, but with alleged improvements in the design of its internal componentsthe models will still be faster than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.
Despite using *some* old hardware, iPhone 14 non pro still have some overall performance boost over the iPhone 13 series
New cellular modem, new internals design, ect
— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2022
“Despite using ‘some’ older hardware, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will still have performance advances over the iPhone 13 series,” says the ShrimpAppleProciting a new cellular network modem and the new internal structure.
The leaker, on the other hand, does not give details about these improvements.
It is possible to deduce that the “non-Pro” models of the iPhone 14 have more memory than their predecessors. It is speculated that these phones will have 6GB of RAM instead of just 4GB, which could guarantee more multitasking performance.