Athletico fan imitates monkey in game against São Paulo; see

Admin 14 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

An Athletico-PR fan was caught imitating a monkey in a 1-0 victory over São Paulo, today, for the Brazilian Championship. The episode was recorded and circulated on social media.

According to São Paulo present at the Arena da Baixada, Hurricane fans threw bananas in the direction of the visiting crowd. São Paulo commented on the case on social media.

“In the stands, fans also reported disgusting attacks, victims of criminals who simulated monkey gestures. It is our duty to report. It is not enough not to be racist, it is necessary to be anti-racist”, said the club in its official profile on Twitter.

The official tricolor statement also reported that a club professional was the victim of racist attacks from part of the Athletico fans, shortly after the penalty defended by Felipe Alves.

Check out the full note:

Unfortunately, episodes of racism were witnessed this Sunday at Arena da Baixada.

A professional from São Paulo FC, who was working on the field, was the victim of racist attacks shortly after the penalty saved by goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

He has been receiving support from the club and has already registered a police report.

In the stands, fans also reported disgusting attacks, victims of criminals who simulated monkey gestures.

It is our duty to report. It’s not enough not to be racist, you have to be anti-racist.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Fortaleza beats Cuiabá and leaves the Brasileirão lantern

In the duel between members of the Z4 of the Brasileirão decided in the first …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved