Athletico identifies fans involved in racist gestures against São Paulo; one is smaller | athletico-pr

Athletico identified the fans who allegedly made racist gestures in the match against Sao Paulo at Arena da Baixada, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Of those involved, one supporter is a minor. . The names were not disclosed.

The club released a note late this Monday afternoon with confirmation of the filming. In contact with the ge, the Mobile Police Station for Football and Events (Demafe) said that it is still waiting for the images to take criminal measures. Hurricane said it will pass.

Civil Police delegate Luiz Carlos de Oliveira informed that a girl under the age of 18 will appear at the police station along with her father.. She appears in a video that would be imitating a monkey. (watch above)

Demafe explained that, if the racist act is proven, she will be referred to the Juvenile Court.

READ MORE

+ Technical sheet: Athletico 1×0 São Paulo

+ Athletico returns to the G-4 and gains confidence for Libertadores

Hurricane also stressed that it sent the case to the club’s Ethics and Discipline Chamber and reiterated that it “vehemently repudiates any acts of racism and that it will never tolerate racist behavior within the Institution”.

São Paulo filed a police report alleging that a club employee was a victim of racism during the game. So far, Demafe still does not have the identification of this racist act in front of the photographer of Tricolor.

In the Bulletin of Occurrence, made a few minutes after the end of the match, it is reported that an Athletico fan made a series of offenses, some in a homophobic tone, and that he called the victim a “shit monkey”.

See what’s new from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

The Arena da Baixada has even been the site of recurrent acts of racism. The side Samuel Santos, from Londrina, accused an Atletico fan of racial slur in a Paranaense match this year.

At the end of 2021, for the final of the Copa do Brasil, a Hurricane fan was caught in a video laughing and imitating a monkey towards the crowd located below the box.

1 of 1 Athletico flag in CT do Caju — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Athletico flag in CT do Caju — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

“Athletico Paranaense goes public to inform that it has already identified fans who were filmed practicing an alleged act of racism in Sunday’s match against São Paulo.

The Club has already sent the case to the Ethics and Discipline Chamber and will forward the information to the competent authorities for investigation and any necessary measures.