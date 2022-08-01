Atlético-MG x Palmeiras: training has a meeting between Cuca and Caetano with the squad; Arana remains in doubt | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG reappeared this Monday, after the defeat to Internacional, this Sunday, in Beira-Rio, for the Brazilian Championship. The activity is the first aimed at the game against Palmeiras, on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. There was a conversation between the cast, Cuca and the club’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, on the field of Cidade do Galo (see images below).
Who started playing this Sunday, did a regenerative training. The others went to the field for an activity with the ball.
The side Guilherme Arana, who left the field with pain in his left thigh, is being reassessed by the club. In the images released by Atlético from this Monday’s training, it is not possible to see the full-back with the group (see some below). Galo informed that he would undergo examinations, but has not yet released the result and whether the athlete will be able to play on Wednesday.
Atlético training this Monday, after defeat to Internacional — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético
Conversation at Galo’s training session between Cuca, players and Caetano — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético
Cuca talks with the cast in the re-presentation — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético
On Wednesday, Galo will face Palmeiras in the Libertadores quarter-final game. It will be Cuca’s reunion with Atlético’s fans. More than 53,000 tickets have already been sold for the first game, at Mineirão.
