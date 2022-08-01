Balenciaga launches ‘garbage bag’ bag for 9 thousand reais

The garbage bag-like bag comes in a variety of colors.

In its more than 100 years as a company, the Spanish fashion house, Balenciaga, has caused a lot of buzz and scandal, though some of its more recent releases have the internet questioning whether the brand is running a social experiment or simply trolling people. If you haven’t heard of it, the famous company started selling “garbage bags” for around R$ 9 thousand reais, which are similar to the plastic bags you put in your trash.

The product comes in three different colors – black with black string, blue with black string or white with red string – and it is already surprising many people. When asked about the controversial product, it was reported that the designer, Demna Gvasalia explained, “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to make the world’s most expensive trash bag, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

On Twitter, a lot of conversations are taking place about the garbage bag. Of course, there are critics writing things like, “Luxury fashion is cool stealing. High fashion is a joke at this point. Balenciaga made a ‘garbage bag’ bag for $1,700.”

While the hate has come out loud and clear on social media, there are a number of users expressing their love for the product, even jokingly asking their followers to send money to buy one for their own collection.

In related news, A New York Times report on July 25th, exploring the “chaotic” creation that came from Ye and Demna’s minds after product launches at Gap’s physical stores this month across the US. According to the designer, the work of the Balenciaga in the impressive collab “is over”, though that doesn’t mean we won’t see additional releases in the coming months.

Check out images of the bags below, and the reactions on twitter and YouTube:

Balenciaga is the most disrespectful, funny brand ever. They really be trying it and people buy it man. I know that creative director just laughing. “Guess what imma make these Niggas buy now, a trash bag” lmaooo pic.twitter.com/mBW1KHdY07 — JAYHAWKS STILL CHAMPS (@Mr_Hoova) July 29, 2022

Balenciaga has a trash bag for sell for $1795. I think designer fashion is a morbid social experiment. — AT (@primediscussion) July 29, 2022

Luxury “fashion” is legal theft. High fashion is a joke at this point. Balenciaga made a “trash bag” pouch for $1790. And then on top of shit like that, a lot of you fashion niggas just simply can’t dress. — Slim (@oburgslim) July 28, 2022

balenciaga selling trash bag for $1790??? pic.twitter.com/rV1AEUsuwA — Bro (@Mcadeey) July 30, 2022

In case you care…Balenciaga has released leather garbage bags for $1,790. Called the Trash Pouch, Balenciaga’s website, says it’s “inspired by garbage bags” and comes in three colours: black, blue & white

Any thoughts?#balenciaga #balenciagatrashbag #lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/2TNeQEmn9q — lovelyti (@lovelyti) July 30, 2022

This Balenciaga trash bag costs $1,790 😂 When asked about it, Demna (designer) said, “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal”. pic.twitter.com/SMf6E8so9C — David Skilling | |ape® (@MrDavidSkilling) July 30, 2022

Balenciaga trash bag man they trolling us — BB (@bybxjxn) July 28, 2022

Featured in its Winter 2022 collection, Balenciaga’s almost two-thousand-dollar ‘Trash Pouch’ is “inspired by a garbage bag.”⁠

⁠

(📸/IG: myfacewheno_o) pic.twitter.com/LMNFJSlF9U — Boardroom (@boardroom) July 29, 2022

– someone at balenciaga needs to be jailed immediately for designing them bullsh•t trash bags and selling it for $1800 — Cher (@sherane_h) July 30, 2022

If you see a mf with a Balenciaga trash bag, smack em — Manny💜 (@mannyjcii) July 30, 2022

Everyone seems to hate that balenciaga trash bag but I love it — rejjie (@Rejjiee) July 29, 2022

Quick send me $1,790 I want to buy this @BALENCIAGA trash bag — Dewey Bryan Saunders (@DeweySaunders) July 28, 2022