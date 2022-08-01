Beautiful and emotional film Extraordinary with Julia Roberts has arrived on Netflix

Extraordinary is a 2017 drama film starring Julia Roberts that as soon as it debuted, it was quite successful, because it tells an emotional story of overcoming about a little boy who was born with a deformed face.

For those who like exciting movies to watch with the family, or even alone, you need to check out this one, take advantage of the fact that it has just arrived in the catalog of Netflix.

In the film, Auggie Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) is a boy who was born with a facial deformity, which made him undergo 27 plastic surgeries.

At the age of 10, he will attend a regular school for the first time, like any other child. There, he has to deal with the constant feeling of being watched and evaluated by everyone around him.

In addition to Julia Robertsthe list still has Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Izabela Vidovic.

Extraordinary is available at Netflix.

