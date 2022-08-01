Biden feels good and maintains isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 – News









O US President Joe Biden is feeling well and following isolation measures after testing positive for Covid-19said his doctor in a memo released by the White House on Sunday (31).

“Given the result we reported yesterday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his Sars-CoV-2 antigen test remained positive,” Biden’s physician Kevin O’Connor said in the memo.











This is the second time Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. The president had returned to socializing with other White House professionals last Wednesday (27), when he tested negative for the disease. Despite being clinically released, he continued to wear a mask around cabinet members.

On Saturday, the US president tested positive after performing an antigen test. Dr Kevin O’Connor, who accompanies Biden, pointed out that this “rebound” effect is common among those who have been treated with Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid pill.





