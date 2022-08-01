Botafogo explores Portuguese market after arrival of Luís Castro | botafogo

The market movements after the arrival of Luís Castro show a Botafogo attentive to Portuguese football, a market famous for mapping talent across South America. Since he signed with the coach, six of the 15 new signings have come from Portugal or have recently spent time there.

In the first window of the year, Saravia, Lucas Fernandes, Piazon and Gustavo Sauer had ties to clubs in that country. More recently, the alvinegro announced Marçal and Eduardo, who passed through Portuguese teams before heading to France.

The list could get longer if the club is successful in negotiations at the moment. Of the three priorities in the market, two stood out in Portuguese football: midfielder Danilo Barbosa and striker Tiquinho Soares. The only one who didn’t go there is midfielder Martín Ojeda.

1 of 3 Luís Castro in training with Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Luís Castro in training with Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Other names linked to the post-SAF club who passed through Portugal: midfielder Fransérgio, midfielder James Rodríguez and forwards Bruma and Bruno Tabata.

The moves do not mean carte blanche for Castro in assembling the cast. Enthusiastic about data analysis in football, John Textor participates in choices and negotiations and has direct contact with the department led by head scout Alessandro Brito.

The club, however, does not waste the knowledge of the Portuguese coach, who spent almost his entire career in his native country. There is also a limit of five foreigners per match, which makes the club prefer Brazilian targets.

In the race to reinforce the squad this window, the club prefers targets that are in Europe because the ongoing season here makes negotiations difficult. This is the case of Ojeda and Godoy Cruz’s fight against relegation in Argentina.

In Brazil, the CBF does not allow a player to play for a second club after making seven Brasileirão matches for the first. A condition that takes the country’s top players out of reach. The board monitors “domestic” names with an eye on 2023, for when it already has a confirmed reinforcement: Marlon Freitas, midfielder of Atlético-GO.

