Braz praises Pulgar and Varela, Flamengo reinforcements for the season

Vice President of Football FlamengoMarcos Braz, spoke for the first time about the signings of midfielder Erick Pulgar and right-back Guillermo Varela. In this sense, the manager celebrated the agreement with the duo and remembered the baggage that the two already carry in their careers.

– Pulgar is an experienced player, a Chilean national team player. He was champion of the Copa America, more than 200 games in the Italian league. We are very satisfied and very hopeful of what he can do here at Flamengo – said Braz, to FlaTV.

– And Varela is a player who played in the World Cup. Player who played, in his career, very competitive, very tough championships, and we were happy to bring him. Both players aged 28/29, which today is an age that is reaching the peak of their career, or is either at the peak of their career or very close to the peak of their career. We are happy with these signings – he added.

Pulgar and Varelaalready announced by Fla, trained for the first time at the Ninho do Urubu CT this Sunday. The first is already regularized and also registered in Libertadores. The second, in turn, has not yet had its name published in the IDB and will only be able to play this Libertadores if Rubro-Negro advances to the semifinals of the competition.