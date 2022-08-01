Britney Spears celebrates second month of marriage: “Very, very special” – Who

+



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9 in Thousand Oaks (Photo: Playback)

Britney Spears recalled her wedding ceremony with Sam Asghari, which took place on June 9 at her home in Thousandk Oaks, California. This Sunday (31), the singer shared some photos of the space and her car with the words “newlyweds” to talk about the date.

“Guys, it’s only been two months since I got married!!! Can you believe it??? This is my fairytale wedding dance floor before we dance… this is our special car,” Britney said, adding. here are some celebrity thanks.

“Thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna and @parishilton for surprising me!!! Thank you Selena for telling me that all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times!!! It was a really, really, really special wedding! !!” she said excitedly.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9 in Thousand Oaks (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The newlyweds, who started a relationship after meeting each other on the set of the music video Slumber Party of the singer in 2016; In September of last year they announced their engagement.

Spears wore a famous Versace dress and walked down the aisle to the sound of Can’t Help Falling in Loveby Elvis Presley.