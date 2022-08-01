Can it handle the Intel Core i9-12900KS?

We do gameplay and also stress tests with our new computer!

Last week we did the assembly, today we close the saga of our beautiful PC with the DistroCase 350P case and its liquid cooling system running inside the case. Can it, a push and pull system with 6 fans and a 360mm radiator handle the extremely demanding Core i9-12900KS? Let’s find out in gameplay and video tests!

In addition to the gameplay and system stress tests, we took the opportunity to play with some components, such as the RGB LED system and the highlights: the screens with information on the mainboard and the incredible display in the Aorus P1200W Platinum source.

For those who want to delve a little more into the performance of the components used in this video, we have already published the review of the Intel Core i9-12900KS, which you can check in this link here, while the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, in this Gigabyte model, has already had both its full analysis published and a gameplay that we’ve already done here.

times:

00:00 – Introduction

00:40 – With or without bubbles

04:08 – Playing with LEDs

09:51 – Warm-up test

14:42 – COD: Warzone

18:18 – CSGO

19:32 – Red Dead Redemption 2

22:59 – Impressions

Complete system configuration:

– Z690 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce: https://bit.ly/3JcPEs0

– Intel Core i9-12900KS: https://bit.ly/3aUaM9F

– Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 128GB CL40 5600MHz Memory Kit (4x32GB)

– Kingston Fury Renegade Memory, RGB, 32GB (4x8GB), 3200MHz, DDR4, CL16, Black – KF432C16RBAK4/32

– DistroCase 350P Mid Tower

– Thermaltake Pacific C360 radiator

– Thermaltake Pure 12 ARGB Sync fans

– Aorus P1200W Platinum

– Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC: https://bit.ly/3Bbqsjn

– Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe4 SSDs (500GB + 4TB): https://bit.ly/3oRK84J

PC with a waterfall? We set up a liquid cooling that runs through the cabinet!

DistroCase 350P is a case that lets you see the liquid flowing!



