Cassio’s wife reveals that the goalkeeper’s dream was mosaic

Corinthians’ 1-0 victory over Botafogo, in the first round of the Brasileirão return, featured several tributes to Cássio. The goalkeeper completed 603 matches for the black-and-white from São Paulo and became not only the archer with the most matches for Timão, but also the third player who most often wore the black-and-white mantle. Janara Sackl, the athlete’s wife, took to social media to thank the fans for their affection for the athlete.

In two posts on Instagram, Janara revealed the goalkeeper’s dream of receiving a mosaic at the Corinthians stadium.

“Cassio once confessed to me that his dream would be to win a mosaic at Neo Química Arena, when he retired. Thank you, to everyone involved who helped make our Giant’s dream come true”, he wrote.

Series of tributes to Cassio

Minutes before the ball rolled, the Arena’s lights went out and fans used their cellphone flashlights to put on a light show. When the teams started to enter the pitch, a mosaic formed in the eastern sector of the Neo Química Arena with the word “Gigante”, Cassio’s nickname, and the number of matches made by the goalkeeper.

Soon after, a fireworks display took over the external part of the Arena’s south sector. With the teams profiled on the lawn, a flag with the goalkeeper’s shirt was extended in the east sector.

After the final whistle, the Corinthians fans sang the chants “Tuesday is war” and “It’s Tuesday”, as an incentive for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Flamengo.

Next Saturday (6), at 4:30 pm, Luís Castro’s men receive Ceará at Nilton Santos. Later, at 7 pm, Vítor Pereira’s team travels to Florianópolis, where they face Avaí for the eleventh round of the Brazilian Championship.