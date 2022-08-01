CBF President praises the title of the Selection, praises the work of the commission and talks about new investments for 2023 | Brazilian Team

The president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, accompanied the final of the Copa América, won by Brazil against Colombia by 1 to 0 on Saturday night, at the Alfonso López stadium. The manager praised the achievement even in the face of a game that proved to be difficult, according to him, and made a point of highlighting the process of renewal of the women’s team, which has taken place since the end of the Tokyo Olympic Games. He also reaffirmed that the work of the current coaching staff is on the right track.

– The game was a super difficult game, tense game that was always open. But the Brazilian athletes were very aware of the work and difficulty they would face from the Colombian team and fans. But their rapport and also their self-esteem and confidence were important for Brazil to emerge victorious. We congratulated her, the technical committee and all the support staff because they were really brave – said the president.

– Important and you have to take into account that the team that won today is under renovation. Several athletes, I believe that from the entire cast there are 18 athletes who had not played the Copa America yet. This has to be taken into account to know that you are on the right path.

Also in an exclusive interview with ge, on the match pitch after the trophy was handed over, Ednaldo Rodrigues stressed that the goal for 2023 is to increase investment and also to work together with state federations to increase the training of athletes and also the largest participation of women in the productive chain of women’s football, from coaches to supervisors.

– We were already making a lot of investment in women’s football and our goal in 2023 is exactly to increase women’s football even more. There are still unexplored places in women’s football and we will have to work together with the state federations exactly to promote competitions that are based, 15, 17, 19 for a renewal. That’s our job. And more and more invested not only in the training of athletes, but also in the training of coaches, supervisors and the entire production chain of women’s football so that it can really leverage – concluded the president.