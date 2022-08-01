Celebrities mourn Bill Russell’s death on social media | nba

The death of Bill Russell shook social media this Sunday. As soon as the news of the passing of the legendary NBA player emerged, celebrities such as Magic Johnson, Barack Obama and Billie Jean King paid tribute to the idol. The only team where Russell played as an athlete, the Boston Celtics made a series of posts, classifying him as the “greatest champion of this sport”.

+ Bill Russell, the greatest NBA champion, was a face against racism

Rival clubs such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls were also not far behind in the tributes. As well as the Brazilians Anderson Varejão and Tiago Splitter, who made a point of honoring the idol on their social networks.

1 of 1 Bill Russell in public appearance in 2019 — Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Bill Russell in public appearance in 2019 — Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Check out some posts:

“Being the greatest champion in your sport, revolutionizing the way the game is played and being a social leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that’s what Bill Russell was.

Bill was a champion unlike any other in team sports history – 11-time NBA champion, including eight straight titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic gold medal, and the NBA’s first black coach.

Bill Russell’s DNA runs through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to the commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court.

Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, in Boston and beyond.”

“”Today, we lost a giant.

As tall as Bill Russell was, his legacy soars much higher – both as a player and as a person.

“USA Basketball mourns the loss of basketball titan, humanitarian and 1956 Olympic gold medalist Bill Russell.”

“Bill Russell was a unique activist athlete in a generation who made everything around him better. He had a career of firsts and led the way for many. I’ve looked up to him all my life and he’s had a huge influence on my career. he was the supreme leader, the best team player and the supreme champion.”

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of the greatest winner basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of fame, mentor and friend of mine for over 30 years, Bill Russell.” 💔

“Bill Russell was a legendary player and coach and an even better person. He approached everything he did with determination, principle and wisdom. I will always be grateful for the chance to call him my friend.”

“The NBA family learned this afternoon that Bill Russell, 11-time champion and Boston Celtics Hall of Fame icon who used that fame to advance the cause of civil rights in the United States during the turbulent 1960s, has died at the age of 88. . He will be missed” 💔💔💔

“Legends are forever.

RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game.”