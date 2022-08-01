Clouds of Acid and Ice Glow in Argentina’s Sky

Southern Argentina from Argentina and Patagonia had a very cold month of july and with marks on thermometers on some days close to 20ºC below zeroas observed in the city of Maquinchao, in the province of Rio Negro, where the thermometers indicated -19.9ºC. The southernmost month on the continent was also marked by abundant snowfalla phenomenon that made tourists happy and brought much inconvenience to the local population and transport.

This is on the surface because at the top of the atmosphere it was even colder in the south of South America, at latitudes close to the pole, which resulted in another phenomenon that we have never seen here in the mid-latitudes of Central Argentina, Uruguay, and Central-South. from Brazil. Stratospheric clouds appeared in Patagonia.

In recent days, residents of the province of Tierra del Fuego, the southernmost province of Argentina, have been able to observe the presence of iridescent (colored) clouds in the sky, a very attractive visual phenomenon, but which poses a threat to the environment because it affects the layer of ozone, what the National Weather Service of Argentina (SMN) described it as “dangerous”, although these clouds do not cause acid rain nor pose a risk to people on the surface.

The very special conditions for their formation make nacreous clouds a rare high-latitude phenomenon. Scandinavia, Iceland and Northern Canada are favorite places to see them. Sightings here in the Southern Hemisphere are even rarer because there is so little land to the south except Antarctica.

Therefore, images of this type of cloudiness are very common in Northern European countries and rare here in South America. When they appear, they do not fail to attract attention and are a spectacle in the sky. The high frequency of cloud cover and unstable weather associated with the low pressure belt around Antarctica is another complicating factor for the observation of these clouds.

But it is not the first time that they appear or are registered. In 2013, also in the second half of July, stratospheric clouds provided stunning images in Patagonia. They were recorded by Gerardo Connon and published on the NASA website. The clouds were seen at the time in the city of Rio Grande, also in the province of Tierra del Fuego.

How stratospheric clouds form

Clouds do not normally form in the stratosphere due to its extreme dryness. During winter at high latitudes, however, the stratospheric temperature sometimes becomes low enough to promote cloud formation. The colorful appearance of these clouds is caused because they contain small particles of similar size, each of which deflects sunlight in a similar way.

Clouds usually remain fully lit for about twenty minutes after sunset on the ground because of their high altitude, resulting in a spectacular twilight sky appearance. They are best viewed before sunrise and after sunset, when the Sun is between about 1° and 6° below the horizon.

Called “mother of pearl” by Scandinavians due to its iridescent appearance, these clouds are composed of mixtures of natural water and nitric acid trihydrate (alpha-NAT or a-NAT). The chemical reactions that occur on the surface of these clouds result in a remarkable transformation of the stratospheric composition.

The hue of the colors changes depending on the height of the sun in relation to the observer. Iridescence intensifies when it is several degrees below the horizon, that is, at dawn or dusk. In the case of polar stratospheric clouds composed of nitric acid and water, they appear more opaque.

Clouds formed only by ice are called nacreous. Those that form above the ice sublimation point (direct transition from solid to vapor phase) are the result of condensation of nitric acid and water. If they are below, they will be composed mainly of ice.

Chlorine, which is supplied to the stratosphere primarily from industrial sources, is converted from relatively unreactive forms to other forms that are highly reactive with ozone. Polar stratospheric clouds occur only in high latitude regions during winter, or near winter, when temperatures in the lower and middle stratosphere drop below about -78°C.

During winter, a vortex forms at the poles. This vortex is a column or spiral-shaped mass of air with cyclonic rotation. Consequently, when this vortex forms, the region is “isolated”, and concentrates very cold air throughout the area. This favors condensation above the troposphere and allows the development of these clouds.

Why did the clouds appear?

In order to analyze why clouds of this nature have appeared just now, it is necessary to verify not what happens in the lower atmosphere, in the troposphere, a region that we usually work with for weather forecasting. It is necessary to look for higher parts, where nacreous (ice) or nitric acid clouds are formed.

The data are revealing. Pay attention to the graph above that shows the evolution of temperature at the pressure level of 10 hPa in 2021 and 2022 between 65ºS and 90ºS. Note that at the moment the temperature at 10 hPa is far below the historical average, so with high altitude temperatures that favor these clouds.

Effects on ozone

Science has proven that polar stratospheric clouds are associated with ozone depletion. The first major article on the topic, entitled “The Hole Story” and written by Gabrielle Walker, appeared in the March 25, 2000, issue of New Scientist magazine.

Scientists have recently discovered that Polar stratospheric clouds, long known to play an important role in the depletion of Antarctica’s ozone, are occurring with increasing frequency in the Arctic as well..

Such high-altitude clouds that form only at very low temperatures help to destroy ozone in two ways: they provide a surface that converts benign forms of chlorine into reactive, ozone-destroying forms, and they remove nitrogen compounds that moderate the destructive impact of chlorine. .

In recent years, the atmosphere above the Arctic has been cooler than usual, and polar stratospheric clouds have lasted well into spring months. As a result, ozone levels have been decreasing. In 2020, a rare and large ozone hole opened up in the Arctic region.