Commentator sees criticism of Luís Castro in Botafogo as unfair: ‘You are doing even more than you would expect’

O Botafogo lost again in the Brazilian Championship, this time to Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, and some fans resumed their criticism of the coach’s work Luís Castro. the commentator Ricardo Gonzalezfrom SporTV, however, considered this disapproval as unfair.

– Although Botafogo fans sometimes get angry with Luís Castro, protest, complain, this is unfair because he is doing what he can, even more than would be expected in a first scenario of the new management. It takes patience. Botafogo has to finish the season in peace, in the First Division, to build a better season next year – highlighted Gonzalez, in “SporTV News”.

The high number of injured players is a factor that has hindered Luís Castro a lot. The coach was going to repeat the lineup for the first time in the game against Corinthians, but lost Eduardo shortly before the game, with fever, and Marçal right at the beginning of the game, with thigh pain.

– It’s one thing to have a team that already has game time, a structure set up and change it according to the opponent and the weight of the calendar, another thing is to have a team that isn’t set up and keep changing. This takes away the possibility of having a sequence, of having rapport. It was Luís Castro’s 16th game with different formations, and football is not done like that – said Gonzalez about the series of absences.

Parked at 24 points after 20 games, Botafogo will now have a sequence of two consecutive games at Estádio Nilton Santos, against Ceará and América-MG, on the next two Saturdays.