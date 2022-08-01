Corinthians opens talks to lend Luan’s football to the Brazilian giant with 100% of the salary paid

Totally without space with the colors of Corinthians, midfielder Luan, 29 years old, is very close to leaving Timão in the next few days. The São Paulo club has no plans for his football, and is willing to lend him fully paying his salary. The idea is clear: get rid of Luan.

Luan arrived at Corinthians two seasons ago, after shining at Grêmio. Elected the best player in all of South America, he never managed to yield anything he expected with the colors of Timão and, after more than two seasons, he may be leaving to play with the colors of the saints.

According to Samir Carvalho, Corinthians can lend Luan’s football to Santos, paying his salary in full. Timão is willing to release the player who is totally out of space with Vitor Pereira to the São Paulo rival until December this year.

Santos also has advanced conversations with Ramiro, another player with no space with Timão. Peixe still looked with big eyes at Vital, but getting the three players out of Timão is a financial operation above the club’s roof.

Other clubs look to Luan

In addition to Santos, there are more clubs with an eye on midfielder Luan’s football. In Serie B, Bahia is one of them, but competing with Santos will not be such a simple task for the great Northeastern club.