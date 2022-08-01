Cruzeiro completes two months without winning as a visitor in Série B, but continues with better use | cruise

Cruzeiro remains one of the best visitors in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, but the recent performance playing away from home is poor. Next Wednesday, the team will complete two months without winning away from BH.

The last triumph was on June 3, against Operário, by 2 to 1, at Germano Krüger, for the 10th round of Serie B. to 1 for Fluminense, in the Copa do Brasil.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro stumbled against Brusque, away from home — Photo: Beno Küster Nunes/AGIF Cruzeiro stumbled against Brusque, away from home — Photo: Beno Küster Nunes/AGIF

Even so, Cruzeiro has the best use as a visitor in Serie B, alongside Chapecoense. Each team has a 48.8% success rate, with four wins, four draws and three defeats. The Santa Catarina team has the advantage for having scored more goals – 10 against 9.

In the dry period in the games away from Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro drew with Ituano, CSA and Brusque, and was defeated by Vasco and Guarani. He only scored two goals in those games, in addition to the one scored against Fluminense, at Maracanã.

It is worth remembering that Cruzeiro is among the teams with the most games as a visitor in Serie B. There were 11 in total. Chapecoense will reach 12th, in the next round, against Vasco, and if they score they will become the best visitor in the competition.

While experiencing a moment of instability playing away from home, Cruzeiro remains unbeatable as home team. There were ten wins in ten matches. The only team with 100% success in this condition. Next Saturday, Cruzeiro will host Tombense, a direct opponent for one of the places in the elite, at Mineirão, at 19:00 (Brasília time).

Games remaining for Cruzeiro away from home

Londrina vs Cruzeiro – 8/9

Gremio vs Cruzeiro – 21/8

Sampaio Corrêa vs Cruzeiro – 8/30

CRB x Cruzeiro – week of 9/17

Ponte Preta x Cruzeiro – week of 10/1

Sport x Cruzeiro – week of 10/8

Vila Nova x Cruzeiro – week of 10/15

Novorizontino vs Cruzeiro – week of 10/29