Cruzeiro: meet Wesley Gasolina, right-back who negotiates with the club

photo: reproduction Wesley with the shirt of Sion, of Sua Cruzeiro is close to signing the right-back Wesley Gasolina, from Juventus. He is 22 years old and was revealed by Flamengo in 2019. Then he went through Italian and Swiss football and, now, should be confirmed as a reinforcement of Raposa for the coming years.

Negotiations between Cruzeiro and Juventus are advanced, as reported by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. O supersports confirmed the negotiations, as well as Fox’s expectation of a positive outcome. Wesley emerged as a promise from Flamengo’s youth teams. At the end of his contract, in 2019, there was no agreement for the renewal. The management of the red-black team evaluated the businessmen’s request as high and decided to release him.

With the market, the right-back got it right with Hellas Verona. In a short time in Italy, he caught the attention of the giants Juventus. according to transfermarketthe Old Lady paid 1.5 million euros (R$ 9 million) to count on the athlete in the 2019-20 season.

Wesley reinforced the Juventus base, playing in the U-23 team. With no place in the main squad, he was loaned to Sion, from Switzerland. According to the website ogolspent two seasons in the Alpine country, with 33 games, four goals and one assist.

In the business model, the celestial club must keep the athlete permanently, but part of the rights will still be linked to Juventus. If you get it right with the cruiseWesley disputed a spot in the team with Geovane Jesus and Leonardo Pais, who had been improvising in the sector before getting injured.

Wesley should be Cruzeiro’s sixth reinforcement for the Serie B sequence. Before, defender Lus Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles, midfielder Chay and striker Bruno Rodrigues were hired.