Dame Laura Kenny secures gold in scratchcard race for England at Commonwealth Games

Dame Laura Kenny handed the Commonwealth Gold to England on the final day of track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark.

A late burst of speed saw Kenny outrun Great Britain teammate Neah Evans and then hold off New Zealander Michaela Drummond and Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster at the end of a women’s race interrupted by a crash.

Kenny played down his form over the weekend, claiming to be the weakest link in England’s bronze-winning team pursuit team before finishing 13th in Sunday’s points race, but found the pace necessary to claim his first Commonwealth gold. since Glasgow in 2014.

The 40-lap race was neutralized midway after India’s Meenakshi Meenakshi collided with Ariane Bonhomme, knocking the Canadian down before being hit by a defenseless Bryony Botha of New Zealand. The race was stopped when Bonhomme was carried on a stretcher.

After the action resumed, Kenny’s England teammates Sophie Lewis and Grace Lister attempted attacks in the final 10 laps.

But that’s when Scotsman Evans made it clear that Lewis gave Kenny an advantage and she finished in the closing laps – roared home through the London crowd at decibel levels reminiscent of the London Olympics a decade ago.