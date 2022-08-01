Defender Igor Gomes, ex-Barcelona, ​​undergoes evaluations at Inter and can be hired permanently | International

Inter are close to signing defender Igor Gomes, ex-Barcelona. The 21-year-old and 1.85m player arrived in Porto Alegre to undergo medical and physical tests. If approved, he could sign a definitive contract with Inter.

– He is an athlete who is free and has come for medical and physical exams. The football department is evaluating the possibility of doing something so that he can join our team, but we still don’t have any more effective contract negotiations. This should occur to the extent that these tests are positive – said president Alessandro Barcellos after the victory over Atlético-MG.

1 of 1 Igor Gomes Barcelona — Photo: Disclosure Igor Gomes Barcelona — Photo: Publicity

Free on the market, the athlete will undergo an evaluation period at the CT of Parque Gigante. The arrival of the youngster, who can also play as a right-back, coincides with Rodrigo Moledo’s muscle injury and Shakhtar’s notification, which demands Vitão’s immediate return.

Hired in 2018 for Barcelona’s Juvenil A at the age of 18 for 350 thousand euros (R$ 1.47 million), Igor Gomes did not play for the Spanish club’s main team and also did not play professionally in Brazil. He defended Coimbra’s under-20 team, from Minas Gerais, and his best moment was for Volta Redonda, when he stood out in the 2019 Copa São Paulo.

