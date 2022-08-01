Director reveals the film’s most important character

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated movies in the future of Marvel in theaters. The film premieres in May of next year and has already had its first trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con (watch HERE).

This promises to be one of the most exciting films in Marvel history, addressing the return of Gamora and Quill trying to win her back, as well as the possible end of the beloved team.

And speaking to Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con, the team’s three-film director James Gunn revealed who the film’s most important character is.

Gunn said he was “being faithful to these characters”noting that this was why he returned to Marvel Studios to ensure that the vol. 3 was done correctly:

“1000%, I’m being true to these characters. A lot of people know that I left for a while, I wasn’t going to do this movie. So I came back, and the reason I knew I needed to come back was to tell the story…”

He claims that Rocket Raccoon is the character he has a crush on. “special proximity”indicating that Rocket motivated him to finish his trilogy with the Guardians:

“And in a way, in particular, I have a special closeness to the character of Rocket, and I knew I needed to finish telling his story. I knew that’s what started me on this journey, was to see who he could be and who he was, where he came from. And the thing that initially grounded me on Guardians, which, as you said, was 10 years ago this week, I went and pitched Guardians to Kevin. [Feige] and Lou [D’Esposito]the heads of Marvel, in Wilmington, North Carolina.”

The film will also address Rocket’s origin especially with the trauma behind it. and not vol. 3it all comes to fruition when Rocket realizes how special his family is after watching them develop for so long:

“What made me really want to do this was, when they told me about ‘You know, they’ve been wanting to do this, Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s a talking raccoon.’ And I knew him from the comics, but it looked like a movie, it was going to be stupid. It looked like it would be like Bugs Bunny in the midst of the Avengers. Even though my career wasn’t a big deal at the time, I wasn’t going to do it, because I don’t want to do something that I don’t care about. And I was driving home and all of a sudden I was like, ‘Well, okay. Let’s say there’s a talking raccoon, where does it come from?’ And I realized that, to tell the story honestly, he’s the saddest person or character in the universe, and that he was unlike anyone else and was raised in this horrible way, and we’re going to learn a little bit about him as the story goes. advances. And so this movie tells that story along with that family he raised along the way, and the spastic father he has back there.”

With all these statements, many fans have yet another old theory that Rocket will end up dying in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, being one of the great losses Gunn has already commented on before. What do you think?

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

