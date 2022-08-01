Discover the new – and interesting

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Three new features have been added to Google Maps and are primarily intended for travel, but can be very useful all year round. This is one of the most used apps for drivers who like to be sure of the best route to take while driving.

So check this article what are the new features of google maps recently announced.

The new functions of Google Maps can make it easier for users

The first new addition is a 360-degree aerial view of the world’s top tourist attractions, which is now only available for a select number of cities, but is expected to grow in the coming years to more locations.

Another innovation is that the specific section for cyclists will receive more information, such as vehicle traffic statistics and routes with more bike lanes. Finally, location sharing will also be an option for users.

3D aerial views

Google now offers aerial views of nearly 100 popular tourist destinations in cities like New York and Quito. The idea is for the visitor to use these images to decide whether or not to visit the sites before departure. For now, the feature is only available for some of the world’s major cities.

shared location

The Google Maps app already allows users to share routes with friends and family, but now it also includes notifications. That way, if someone chooses to share their location with you, you can set up an alert when they arrive or leave a specific location.

Google Maps now has new functions for cyclists

Finally, a page dedicated to bike tours will receive detailed information. Cyclists will have access to data such as the presence of escalators, traffic flow and a greater or lesser number of cycle lanes, in addition to the slope of the route. The app will also soon include information about the type of road that makes up the route – be it a local road, a highway, etc.

