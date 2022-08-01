Do you need to become professional? List brings together platforms with courses and certificates 100% FREE!

Many people have gone through this and I bet you have too: you tried to look for a free course in any area and, in the end, you had to pay for the certificate. When this happens, it is quite common for some people to give up certification or even to seek more training.

Thinking about solving this problem, today we brought a list of free courses and certificates for those looking to study without having to pay any amount. So follow us below!

Check out some platforms with free courses and certificates!

We separate below some 100% free and quality platforms so you can study in the comfort of your home and still have your certificate proving your acquired knowledge without having to pay anything. Check out!

Google’s Digital Studio

The first tip is closer than you might think: Google itself offers several free and certified online courses. To do so, simply access the Digital Atelier (https://learndigital.withgoogle.com/ateliedigital/courses), choose the course that interests you and start studying.

There are currently 26 courses available including: how to use google to find a new job, how to create resumes, salary negotiation technique, how to promote your business online, how to develop your business in foreign countries and many others. The workloads range from 1 to 3 hours, depending on the course.

kultivi

Then the Kultivi (https://kultivi.com/) is a platform that offers courses in different areas, from languages, Enem, contests, OAB, as well as careers and business. There are many options and, to participate, just register on the site and start your studies.

The number of classes varies depending on the course chosen, too. For example, the English one has 225 lessons, while the competitive exams (each one for a specific competition, it is worth noting) have around 10 lessons.

CC50

Finally, CC50 is a website that offers courses in the field of computing fully developed and taught by Harvard professors.

On the platform you will learn all about Computer Science, learn the various computer languages ​​(such as Python, CSS and HTML), in addition to having classes with more than qualified teachers. And the best part: at the end of your studies, you still get your certificate of completion for free.

All these are great opportunities for those who want to study, but still don’t have the money to invest in training. So don’t miss the chance and good studies!

