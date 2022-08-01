End of secrecy in Johnny Depp case brings new hairy revelations

Official documents of the court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were unsealed and revealed new secrets involving the trial that made the news in recent months. According to the American website The Daily Beast, which had access to more than 6,000 pages, Heard’s team claimed, in pre-trial documents, that the actress had financial losses in the range of $47 million to $50 million over a period of 3 to 5 years based on statements defamation made by the ex-husband. Regarding Amber’s career, lawyers argued that her stature as an actress was “comparable” to the likes of Zendaya, Gal Gadot, Ana de Armas, Chris Pine and Jason Momoa – the latter, her co-worker in the film. Aquaman.

Another allegation contained in the newly released documents was that Heard gave up “tens of thousands of dollars” when he refused to accept part of the fee Johnny Depp received for the film. Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. The fifth feature in the successful franchise was filmed when the two were still married, which made the production a “community property asset”, entitling the actress to half of the income obtained. In the United States, with some variations by state, all assets acquired during a marriage belong to the couple equally. Amber Heard did not accept the money while she was getting divorced.

Still according to The Daily BeastJohnny Depp’s team fought to keep Marilyn Manson’s name out of court, claiming that “references and evidence about Manson” would “tarnish Mr. Depp in raising a thesis of being guilty by association.” Meanwhile, Amber’s side claimed that the actor’s lawyers wanted to use a number of personal issues involving the ex in the trial. The actress’ team asked the judge to rule out this possibility. Among the “evidence” the actor wanted to use were: nude photos of Amber Heard; a reality show video of Whitney, Amber’s sister; past romantic relationships of the two; the actress’ stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Depp; and the actor’s insinuations that Heard was once a companion.

On June 1, the legal battle between the former couple came to an end. Amber Heard was ordered to pay Johnhy Depp $10.35 million after the jury found she defamed him in an article published in the Washington Post in 2018 on domestic violence. The actor was also ordered to pay $2 million in compensatory damages to his ex-wife for having won one of the lawsuits brought against him during the process. In early July, Heard appealed the decision and asked for the sentence to be set aside.

