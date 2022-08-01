Ever heard of cell phone test drive? See how the novelty works | Cell

Samsung is offering its future users a kind of test drive of technology devices. The manufacturer announced the Galaxy Early Birds to Go program in South Korea. As a result, customers in that country can sign up to try the newly launched Galaxy phones for three days before swiping their credit or debit card.

The next Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is set for August 10th, with coverage on the TechTudo. At this event, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 along with other products like the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. After the presentation, the brand will announce the launch of these devices. Before that, the company is giving 5,400 lucky South Koreans the opportunity to use the technology and share the experience with their friends.

The Samsung Galaxy Early Birds to Go program is exclusive to the South Korean market. Overall, it will work in three rounds. Each period will cover 1,800 users. With this, you will be able to choose any of the Galaxy devices, take it home and use it for three days. Then they can share all the details of that test on their social media before everyone else.

If the reader of TechTudo are living in South Korea, just click on the link to apply. He can enroll in the program from July 28 to August 3. Samsung will choose the winners from the entries on a first-come, first-served basis. Products for each winning customer can be booked through the booking page. They will be notified individually after the award winners are announced.

There is still no such program in Brazil. However, the Consumer Protection Code establishes that, when the purchase is made on the internet, by telephone or with home delivery, the consumer has the right to withdraw from the business within seven working days. The so-called right of regret guarantees that the user returns the purchased product without any cost or justification.

