Everything we know about the Marvels

With the end of Ms. Marvel on Disney+, many fans were left with a taste for more. Considered one of the most iconic characters, the return of Captain Marvel in the new production promises to be bombastic.

From this, to try to reduce the anxiety of the fans, we will tell you everything about the new movie The Marvels.

Remember the story of Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim-American teenager who is an avid gamer, a good high school student, and a voracious fanfic writer. She is also a passionate superhero fan with a creative imagination, especially when it comes to her favorite character: Captain Marvel.

However, Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school, and sometimes not even at home, until she discovers she has superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

About The Marvels

The Marvels will be part of Phase Five of the MCU. The story is not yet defined, but before the end of Ms. Marvel, it is known that the film will provide a cosmic plot, involving Earth and the rest of the galaxy, containing the possibility of presenting parallel dimensions, included in the adventure.

The Marvels will follow the journey of Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, working side by side with Monica Rambeau. In addition to the duo, Iman Vellani, interpreter of Ms. Marvel in a series still in development for Disney+, will also be in the film.

Many aspects presented in the plot of Ms. Marvel will make a difference throughout the new production, such as the Kamala bracelet episode and the post-credits scene with Carol Danvers, which are some of the indications that the film will have a connection with the previous project. According to the creators, the two heroines have really switched places and are now going to start a new journey.

Meet the cast of The Marvels

With a well-known cast, the characters of The Marvels will be represented by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Zawe Ashton, Seo Joon Park, Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury) , Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), and Zenobia Shroff.

The screenplay for ‘The Marvels’ is being written by Megan McDonnell, who previously served as staff writer on all nine episodes of ‘WandaVision’ and writer on the fan-favorite episode ‘We Interrupt This Program’.

For the sequel, Marvel is shifting its talent by handing over the keys to stunning young filmmaker Nia DaCosta. Thus, her being the first black woman to direct a Marvel movie.

When will The Marvels be released in theaters?

The sequel was confirmed in April 2020 and is scheduled to premiere in July 2022. After further delays, the film is now set to hit theaters on July 27, 2023.