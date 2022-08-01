Exclusive: Ramiro sends agreement to change Corinthians for Santos

Representatives of the player will meet with the board of Peixe on Monday, 1st, during the game against Fluminense, in Vila Belmiro

Ramiro returned from loan to Corinthians and has been training with the squad for more than two weeks



the steering wheel Ramiroof Corinthiansmust be announced by the saints in the next weeks. Representatives of the player will meet with the board of the beach club on the night of next Monday, 1st, during the game against Fluminenseat Vila Belmiro, to agree on the details of the contract. With a contract with Timão until the end of this year, Ramiro was on loan at Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates. The midfielder has been training with the alvinegro cast for more than two weeks, but was not listed for the duels with coritiba, Atlético-MG and Botafogoeven regularized in the IDB of Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). During a press conference, after the game against Galo, for the Brazilian Championship, the coach Victor Pereira was asked about the situation of three players who returned on loan to Corinthians. In addition to Ramiro, midfielder Mateus Vital and striker Léo Natel are at his disposal. At the time, the team’s commander said that the future of the trio is not yet defined.