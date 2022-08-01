FIFA World Cup 22 delivers World Cup atmosphere with Brazil at the helm | fifa

FIFA World Cup 22, the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 gave a preview of the World Cup atmosphere, especially for Brazil, champion of the tournament last Saturday. Nearly four months before this year’s edition in Qatar, the world championship at EA Sports’ football game in Copenhagen, Denmark, brought together elements typical of the premier competition in real football. There was no lack of emotion, from the national anthems before the matches to the passion of the players and the rivalry of the fans.

FIFA sought to enhance the national pride of the teams whenever it could at FeNC. Starting with the first day with the players taking the stage with the flag of their country and singing the national anthem. Many pro players sought to enjoy the moment, singing lyrics and melody. The action was repeated in the final between Brazil and Poland, again with both sides showing respect and exaltation.

Displayed in the streets during a World Cup, the flags also accompanied the players, many of whom sought to accommodate them in the stations where they played matches. And the shields of the confederations on the shirt were pointed and kissed in moments of euphoria.

The crowd was also present, both inside the Bella Arena, stage of the event in Copenhagen, and on social networks. Invited by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to support the Brazilian eSeleção in loco, Julyanna “Julieta”, influencer of Los Grandes, gave a show and hugged the team with commitment. On the day of the final, the arena turned into a party with flags of Brazil and Poland being waved and the public reacting to each move, apart from the coloring of the shirts of both teams. Even the Portuguese Diogo “Tuga810”, world club champion for Movistar Riders, wore the Amarelinha.

Rivalry also had plenty of it, especially in the death group in which eSeleção was involved. Goal over Denmark, by the prodigy Anders Vejrgang, and it makes them scream. Goal over Argentina by world runner-up Nicolas “Nicolas99fc”, and the reminder that it was Brazil playing. And in the playoffs, get France out of the way, then holder of the title, and remember that only Brazil is fifth in football.

As well as the samba in national team titles, the irreverence of Brazilians still infected foreigners. Gabriel Crepaldi danced after decisive goals, the eSeleção took a liking to the thing, and in that momentum the team went through the rounds, overcoming a debut day without victories until reaching the unprecedented world title. And more dancing in the celebration.