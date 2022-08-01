Financing journalism is not easy, but Google can take part of the account – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The internet has brought a number of opportunities for creating content of all kinds. This is true for the person doing a little dance on TikTok, but also for far less modern institutions, such as the media. The web is, today, one of the main ways in which Brazilians obtain information.

Should Google pay for news? (Image: Vitor Padua/Tecnoblog)

This is what a survey of the PowerDate made in 2021: of the respondents, 43% obtain their information primarily through the internet. However, the way in which this information reaches users can affect the revenue of newspapers, magazines and news sites. The same tools that allow the work of the press to be discovered do not always work for the press, but for themselves.

In view of the reflection on the viability of journalism – especially public interest journalism, which monitors power –, one proposal stands out. She puts the big platforms, such as Google, in check and suggests that part of the bill be paid by them.

Why should platforms pay?

At first glance, the idea may seem strange. There are so many sites that you would never think of demand of platforms, either by indexing in searches, or by having their content shared on social networks. Why would journalism be any different?

The central argument of those who defend this idea has to do with the use of material produced by journalistic vehicles. Think about how Google works. When you search for something, you may find the result on the results page itself, without having to click on the source of the information. Google offers snippets of searched content without having to access the sites found. These are pageviews that will never be computed by these pages.

Any site needs access, and even more so for press vehicles. After all, it only makes sense to produce news if it is read, preferably in its entirety. Other revenues, such as advertising, can be impacted by the lack of clicks.

Google page in browser (Image: Simon/Pixabay)

Meanwhile, Google benefits, as the user may end up staying in their environment, where the platform displays ads. It is as if the news intermediary – the vehicle – has been eliminated from the equation.

In the case of social networks, it is quite common for the controversial topics that guide the public conversation in these places to come from the press. And the use of summaries and small excerpts can end up “trapping” the user on the network even more.

In summary, the argument is that journalistic content is exploited by platforms, sometimes unfairly. They would be using something they didn’t help produce for their own benefit. The conclusion, therefore, is that they should pay for it.

What do the platforms say?

In Brazil, the debate on the remuneration of journalism by social networks and search engines is due in part to PL 2630/2020. Or Fake News PL, as it became known. The bill ended up winning an article that provides for payment for the use of news. And the companies affected have made it clear that they don’t like the idea very much.

Google, for example, recalls that it already brings enormous benefits to journalism by sending “24 billion clicks to news sites around the world at no cost”. already the twitter points out that the text of the proposal is generic and does not even define what fits as a media vehicle.

It is worth remembering that similar initiatives have already generated negative consequences in the past. In 2014, Google News was discontinued in Spain after a law was passed that would require it to pay for the republishing of news. The company reactivated the product this year, but its departure from the country caused a drop in access to Spanish news sites.

In other words: the law, which was intended to benefit journalism, ended up having negative consequences for it. Platforms still have the choice to terminate their products if they understand that they will be harmed in this arrangement. To be successful, any compensation proposal of this nature would need to align vehicles and platforms. And therein lies the difficulty.

What do journalists say?

In countries like Australia and France, there are already slightly more defined models for this remuneration of vehicles by platforms. In Brazil, not yet. Associations of professionals in the field, such as hug and ajor, view the current text of PL 2630/202 with suspicion, partly agreeing with Twitter. It lacks clear directions and criteria for the creation of a mechanism for funding journalism from Google, Facebook and others.

For the signatory organizations, the wording of the article is generic and incapable of dealing with the complexity of the topic. It does not define, for example, what will be considered journalistic material, nor how such remuneration will be given or who will carry out the inspection. The debate, which involves the sustainability of journalism, requires time and broad social participation, including organizations in defense of freedom of expression and access to information, says the manifesto. Manifesto for the suppression of the Fake News PL article

Journalist and researcher Marina Pita, advisor to the Speakers, an organization that works for the right to communication, also understands that the text can be problematic. The lack of criteria could lead to rather absurd charges. But, beyond that, the compensation model chosen may end up benefiting a small group of vehicles.

The Australian example, which would be the inspiration for the Brazilian proposal, illustrates this problem. There, the law determines that vehicles and platforms negotiate each other. Sounds ideal, but not necessarily:

In Australia, which is the model in which we are mirroring, there is no case of negotiation through the intermediation of the State. And it is clear that large companies have greater negotiation potential. Our concern will who will sit at this (dealing) table. (…) So there is a challenge to understand how this model will help to have greater diversity and plurality in the media in Brazil. Marina Pita, adviser to Intervozes

It is not just about saying that now Google and other companies will have to negotiate, therefore; it is necessary to consider who will be on the other side. In this sense, it can be difficult to even define who is doing journalism. Vehicles specialized in technology enter the account? What about individual journalists, who work on Twitter, for example? Or worse: will sites that ride the wave of fake news be eligible?

Many questions. Few answers, even among those who like the proposal. As Marina herself points out, it may be necessary to choose the least-worst model. But until he is identified, a very exhaustive debate will be underway.

And you, do you think it’s fair for platforms to remunerate journalism?

In Tecnocast 252, Marina Pita explains the main arguments in favor of the proposed remuneration of the press by the platforms. But the debate goes beyond that, and encompasses the very definitions of journalism, the benefits that platforms already offer and the possible negative consequences of legislation on this topic. Check it out below or on the main podcast aggregators!

