A new feature implemented by WhatsApp, but still unknown to many, can help you know where a person is in real time.

The function can be a ‘hand on the wheel’ for those who are in an unknown location and would like a friend or family member to “watch” them during their stay.

Another reason that has led many people to join the resource is to be aware if what the other says is, in fact, true.

After all, who never suspected that someone could be telling a lie about where they are and even about what they are doing?

Therefore, the new functionality can prevent this type of situation from occurring and put an end to this problem.

Find out how to know where a person is through WhatsApp

The new functionality developed by WhatsApp, the most used application in Brazil for exchanging messages, will allow the user to share the location for a contact or group.

That way, the other person will be able to monitor and follow the movements and paths chosen by you during the appeal.

To activate the function, it is necessary to have a cell phone with mobile internet and the device’s GPS must be turned on for the feature to work.

After this step, just choose a chat and share the location in the “Real time” function. When selecting the item, three time options will appear, namely: 15 min, 1h and 8h.

So, just choose the one that best meets your need and situation to put the function into practice.

