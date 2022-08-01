Find out which films are on the ‘Afternoon Session’ between August 1st and 5th

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:

Monday, August 1st

pixels

Original Title Pixels

Cast Peter Dinklage; Kevin James; Michelle Monaghan; Adam Sandler;

Brenner voice actors: Alexandre Moreno/ President Will Cooper: Mauro Ramos/ Violet: Priscila Amorim/ Eddie: Hércules Franco/ Ludlow Lamonsoff: Philippe Maia/ Matty Van Patten: Arthur Salerno

Directed by Chris Columbus

American nationality

Comedy genre

Humanity has always looked for life outside of Earth and, in search of some contact, sent varied images and sounds about terrestrial culture on the most diverse satellites ever launched in the universe. One day, one of them was found. Ready to conquer the planet, the alien race decided to create digital monsters inspired by classic video games from the 1980s. To fight them, the only alternative is to call game experts: Sam Brenne, Eddie Plant, Ludlow Lamonsoff and Lieutenant Colonel Violet Van Patten.

Tuesday, August 2

The Last Song

Original Title: The Last Song

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Julie Anne Robinson

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Bobby Coleman, Nick Searcy, Kelly

Preston, Greg Kinnear

Class: Romantic Drama

Daughter of divorced parents is still angry with her father for the separation until the day her mother decides to send her to spend the summer with him.

Wednesday, August 3

passion for rent

Original Title: The Perfect Man

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: Mark Rosman

Cast: Hilary Duff, Heather Locklear, Chris Noth, Amy Acker, Mazin Elsadig

Class: Comedy

In Rent Crush, Holly is tired of moving every time her mother, Jean Hamilton, breaks up with a new boyfriend.

Thursday, August 4th

On fire

Original Title: Burnt

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: John Wells

Cast: Bradley Cooper; Sienna Miller; Daniel Bruhl; Emma Thompson

Class: Comedy, Drama

Adam was once one of the most respected chefs in Paris. He leaves for London ready to restart his career and has Tony’s help.

Friday, August 5

A Wrinkle in Time

Original Title: A Wrinkle In Time

Cast: Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling

Directed by: Ava Duvernay

Nationality: American

Genre: Adventure

Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, were without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, five years ago, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as the tesseract to travel there. Allies of Meg’s classmate Calvin O’Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit, Ms. Who and Mrs. Which, the children embark on a perilous journey to a planet that holds all the evil in the universe.

