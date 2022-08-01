First grain ship leaves Odessa port since Russian invasion | World

A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

“The first grain ship since the Russian aggression has left the port. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries and the UN, we were able to fully implement the agreement signed in Istanbul,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were blocked after Russia invaded the country on February 24.

“Unlocking the ports will provide at least $1 billion in foreign exchange earnings for the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year’s seeding season,” Kubrakov said in a separate ministry statement.

The minister also said that another 16 ships are waiting to depart. “Today Ukraine, together with its partners, takes another step towards preventing world hunger,” he said.

On Saturday (30), President Volodymyr Zelensky said that even with efforts to export, this year’s crop in Ukraine could halve.