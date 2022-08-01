Flamengo finishes preparation for the game against Corinthians; see the likely lineup and related ones

On the eve of the clash for the quarterfinals of the LiberatorsO Flamengo trained this morning, at Ninho do Urubu, and finished preparing on the field for the duel with Corinthians, this Tuesday, in São Paulo. With almost every group at his disposal, Dorival Júnior will have to repeat the formation he has used the most at the club so far.

Flamengo’s probable lineup has Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabby. The coach has already started with this team four times. Thus, Vidal and Cebolinha will be kept among the reserves.

‘BAPTIZED’, PULGAR AND VARELA DO NOT TRAVEL

More new Flamengo reinforcements, Erik Pulgar and Varela trained with the group on Monday, and, at the end of the activity, participated in the traditional “baptism hall” (see the images below). However, neither the Chilean nor the Uruguayan will travel with the delegation.

​

Pulgar, who is already registered for this phase of Libertadores, will not travel due to the short period with the club. It was only the player’s second activity in the Vulture’s Nest. Varela is in the same situation, with the addition that he has not yet been regularized by Flamengo – which has also signed up Everton Cebolinha and Vidal for the round of 16 of the Cup, reaching the limit of exchanges allowed by Conmebol in the quarterfinals.

Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique and Diego Alves are the other casualties for Flamengo this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Check out the related Flamengo athletes below.