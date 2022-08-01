Florence Pugh wouldn’t be at all happy with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance

The protagonist of Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh would be in a tense atmosphere with Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, director and actor of the film.

protagonist of Don’t Worry Darlingthe actress Florence Pugh would have some criticisms to make for your co-star Harry Styles and the film director Olivia Wilde. The reason for the discomfort for the actress, supposedly, is the romantic affair that began behind the scenes of the film. The trio will appear together at the film’s premiere on Venice Festival.

An insider told the site PageSix that the atmosphere is tense between the two actresses and the former member of the One Direction.

“I can confirm that it didn’t sit well for Florence to watch Harry and Olivia flirt and get close to each other on set, because she was still with Jason. [Sudeikis] when did this all begin,” a source told the site.

Olivia Wilde was married to the actor Jason Sudeikis since 2012, with the divorce announcement coming out 8 years later, in 2020. They share two children, Otis and Daisy, 8 and 5 years old. One of the main reasons for the separation would have been, precisely, the relationship between the director and the singer.

“Jason and the kids came to the set at the beginning of the shoot a couple of times, and this whole situation made people uncomfortable,” continued the insider.

Florence would be avoiding any contact with Wilde or Styles, including on social media. Olivia posted on her Instagram a few times celebrating the arrival of the film and the actress didn’t even give a measly like.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde first appeared together three months after filming began and two months after Jason and Wilde split.

