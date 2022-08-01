Follow these KILLER tips to make your cell phone battery last longer

A smartphone’s battery is important, because no one likes to interrupt a task due to discharge. However, many people complain that the charge is running out too fast. This usually happens and unfortunately the component does not receive due attention, but understanding the factors involving its durability, you can save.

In addition to preserving the structure of the wires and the base, it is good to leave it unplugged when not in use. Some practices, between keeping it in a cover and not wrapping the cord in the bag, help to keep it fully functioning. Handling directly impacts the functioning of the device, which over time starts to discharge quickly.

Learn best practices to make your cell phone battery last longer

Use original chargers

Make sure your charger is compatible with the cell phone model in question, but also note the Anatel registration code. The original charger is more efficient and still prevents the device from being damaged.



Let the upload finish

Anxiety or even the need to touch the smartphone causes many to stop charging. This ends up ”addicting” the system, promoting slowness when it needs to be loaded again.



Turn off your cell phone while charging

The activity recorded by the apps and other settings ends up increasing the energy consumption. Therefore, keep your cell phone off, if the operating model has this possibility.





keep it up to date

Android and iOS systems need to be updated whenever possible, ensuring that functions are available while the device is charged.



Disable automatic app update

If you don’t want to leave your phone off due to important notifications, then disable auto-update in settings.