Fortaleza beats Cuiabá and leaves the Brasileirão lantern

In the duel between members of the Z4 of the Brasileirão decided in the first half, Fortaleza beat Cuiabá 1-0 this afternoon (31), at Arena Pantanal, in Mato Grosso, for the 20th round of the championship and was able to breathe a little more background on the table.

With a goal scored by Robson, Tricolor de Aço came out of the bottom of Serie A in the first game of the return and jumped to 18th position, with 18 points added. Dourado, on the other hand, did not move and continues with 20 points, occupying the 17th position.

It went well: Robson shares responsibility and stands out

If Robson was unlucky when he lost to Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil in the last game, today’s story was different at Arena Pantanal. The team’s top scorer last year with 15 goals was more relaxed in the attack as he shared responsibility with Galhardo and was calm to hit passes, win duels and lose the ball a few times, in addition to scoring the only goal of the game.

It was bad: Moses without function

Moses had almost no tactical role in the game. With Galhardo as the main striker, the veteran of the Ceará team played on the right side of the field and little managed to appear as the plays started most of the time on the opposite side, being overshadowed mainly by Romarinho.

Cuiabá barely passes the midfield

Alesson, from Cuiabá, disputes bid with Juninho Capixaba, from Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão Image: Gil Gomes/AGIF

Dourado managed to create some chances with Rodriguinho and Kelvin Osorio, but the pair had difficulty in going through the scheme set up by Vojvoda in which the attack was always neutralized by Lucas Sasha and Ronald in a first opportunity or Benevenuto and Titi in the last case in a scheme that was alternating whenever necessary to 4-4-2 or 4-2-4. The clear chances only began to appear with the entry of Valdivia, in the second stage, who managed to give more speed to the attack and infiltrate the rival’s defensive sector.

Fortaleza opens the scoring and holds the ball

With a formation that alternated between two or four players commanding the offensive, the team managed to give a slightly more convincing response in the first game of the return. With the duo Robson and Galhardo in the attack and plays initiated by the left side, given the fragility of João Lucas and Alesson in the region, the team had tranquility in the creation sector. After opening the scoring, Leão do Pici tried to hold the ball and tried to hold Cuiabá’s counterattacks.

End of invincibility at home

Players from Cuiabá and Fortaleza at Arena Pantanal Image: Gil Gomes/AGIF

This was the first defeat of the Mato Grosso team after five games at home, for the Brazilian. Added to two wins and three draws, Cuiabá’s last defeat at the Pantanal Arena was against Athletico-PR, 1-0, for the 8th round of the Brasileirão, on May 29.

Chronology

After some attempts by both teams, Robson, from Fortaleza, opened the scoring at 24′ of the first stage. Cuiabá responded in the 27′ with a submission by Gabriel Pirani, but without result. Three minutes later, Robson returned to jeopardize goalkeeper Walter’s goal with a shot from outside the area and Rodriguinho, from Dourado, tried to score a header shortly after.

Joaquim player from Cuiabá disputes bid with Robson player from Fortaleza Image: Gil Gomes/AGIF

On the way back to the second stage, Cuiabá came out more for the game and Fortaleza retreated. Rodriguinho hit hard from the middle of the street and Fernando Miguel fitted in calmly after 3′; At 10′, Osorio tried with his left leg and the ball passed the tricolor goal. Valdivia, who came on for Osorio, had his first chance at 11′ in an aerial dispute won by Benevenuto and soon after at 18′ when he sent from outside the area and the round went close to the post.

Upcoming clashes

Next Sunday (7) Dourado returns to the field to face Fluminense, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão, at 16h. Leão do Pici’s appointment is a little later, at 6 pm on the same day, against Internacional.

DATASHEET:

CUIABA 0 x 1 FORTALEZA

Competition: 20th round Serie A of the Brasileirão

Date: July 31, 2022, Sunday

Time: 18:00 (from Brasilia)

Place: Arena Pantanal (MT)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Leonardo Henrique Pereira

goals: Robson (FOR), at 24′ of the 1st T

Yellow cards: João Lucas, Igor Cariús (CUI); Thiago Galhardo, Fernando Miguel, Romarinho (FOR)

CUIABA: Walter, João Lucas (Daniel Guedes), Joaquim, Marllon, Igor Cariús, Camilo, Pepê, Alesson (André Luís), Gabriel Pirani, Osorio (Valdivia) and Rodriguinho. Coach: Antonio Oliveira.

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel, Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Juninho Capixaba, Lucas Sasha, Ronald, Thiago Galhardo (Matheus Vargas), Romarinho (Otero), Moisés and Robson (Silvio Romero). Coach: Juan Vojvoda.