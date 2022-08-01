Gigantic, circular-shaped hole appears out of nowhere and worries residents – Metro World News Brasil

The unexpected appearance of a mysterious and gigantic hole has worried residents of the Tierra Amarilla commune, Atacama region, in Chile.

To be on the safe side, the Chilean government has already sent experts to study the origin of the huge hole measuring 25 meters in diameter that appeared last weekend in an underground copper mine, as detailed by the website Meganoticias.

According to the mayor of the municipality, Cristóbal Zúñiga, the mysterious well is located near an inhabited area and a health center, causing great concern.

“As a Municipality we will take all the corresponding measures to protect and keep our community informed about this worrying event”, he said.

“We demand responses from Sernageomin and the competent authority to investigate why it happened and see the risks that this could happen in some other populated sector of Tierra Amarilla”, he added.

A team from Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) was sent to the site “to assess the situation and make recommendations.”

In addition, the entity immediately instructed the closing of accesses close to the aforementioned hole to avoid any incident.

Also according to the information, the presidential delegate of Atacama, Gerardo Tapia, reported that “we immediately contacted the mayor to jointly coordinate the work that will provide security and tranquility to the residents of Tierra Amarilla”.

