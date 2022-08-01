Glove de Pedreiro signs exclusivity agreement with Messi and World Cup sponsor

the face of Mason’s Glove, Iran Ferreiraannounced, this Monday, the contract with the Adidas, world-renowned brand in the sports field and which sponsors Messi and the FIFA World Cup. The agreement is the first under the supervision of businessmen Falcão and Marcelo “Batata”, partners of “F.12”

Luva’s contract with Adidas provides for exclusive use of the brand’s clothing and accessories, in the same way that it is done with football players. With this, the youngster starts to have his social networks with the company’s marketing actions and must use only Adidas materials. The deal is one of the biggest ever signed since the influencer hit the internet.

So far, the biggest Luva’s contract was signed under the supervision of businessman Allan Jesus, with Pepsi. The influencer also has an agreement with the e-commerce and streaming giant Amazon, which has the right to broadcast Copa do Brasil games, and Luva is responsible for announcing the attractions on TV, on social networks and in advertisements spread across cities in Brazil. . The contract with Amazon is around R$ 2 million.

Of this amount, the company managed by Falcão is entitled to 40%, with Iran fully receiving the other 60%. The youngster still receives a salary of R$100 thousand and has all two expenses paid by the futsal legend’s consultancy.

In the social networks of one of the entrepreneurs, Luva had already given signs of the agreement with Adidas. Her parents appeared wearing only the brand’s clothes on a trip to Europe, in addition, Luva had already given signs with the haircut representing the three lists of the brand. For the ad, the influencer designed the Adidas logo on the hair.