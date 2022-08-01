Godoy Cruz puts his foot down, and Botafogo works to hire Martín Ojeda for 2023

O Botafogo have lost hope of having Martín Ojeda in the current transfer window. Godoy Cruz-ARG adopts an irreducible stance and makes it difficult to sell the player, despite Alvinegro having placed the amounts requested by the club at the tablefor now.

Glorioso doesn’t give up on having Ojeda, but he knows that the situation is getting more and more difficult. General Severiano’s club, faced with a possible new negative from Godoy, is already working with the possibility of having the 23-year-old striker only in 2023. The news was first given by “FogãoNET” and confirmed by THROW!.

He is seen as a player who can return in the short and medium term both on and off the field, which would justify waiting a few more months. Another factor is also the financial part: the transfer would be cheaper next year.

To have Ojeda now, Botafogo will have to pay a fine of 15 million dollars (R$ 77.4 million, at the current price), as Godoy proves to be incompatible to negotiate. If you wait, the deal will come out between 4 and 6 million (R$ 20.6 to R$ 30.9 million).

Despite the financial difficulties, Godoy Cruz does everything to keep Ojeda in this window. The team, despite being 5th in the Argentine Championship, fight against relegation due to the system of averages. For next year, however, holding him is practically impossible.

It is worth remembering that the Glorioso already has a salary and contractual agreement with the player and counts on his desire to come to the club in the current window. The club, if it maintains contacts with Godoy to have him in 2023, will continue talks with the athlete to formalize the agreement for next year.