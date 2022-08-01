Google Pixel 6a ties with iPhone 13 in DxOMark camera test, but screen is below average

The Google Pixel 6a is the cheapest version of the top-of-the-line cell phone from the “search giant”, but that doesn’t mean that the model isn’t capable of rivaling renowned cell phones. To put this to the test, DxOMark performed camera and screen tests with the device, showing that it is still able to compete with flagships from Apple and Samsung, for example. The site rated the device’s dual cameras in the “Gold” category with 130 points and its screen in the “Silver” category with 86 points, reiterating that Google has made cost cuts on the phone to offer it at more competitive prices.

See below for details on DxOMark’s camera and display ratings.

camera analysis





The site attributed to Overall score of 130 for Pixel 6a dual cameras. This means that, despite its cuts, the mobile tied with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Furthermore, the successor to the Pixel 5a was able to outperform the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus with 126 points. According to DxOMark testers, the Pixel 6a offers excellent photo and video quality in its price range, producing images with faithful colors and good exposure, in addition to an advantageous dynamic range in environments with good lighting. In addition, optical stabilization allows videos to be smooth and nearly flicker-free.

On the other hand, there is a lot of room for improvement in the zoom. Like the Pixel 6, the “a” variant does not have a telephoto lens for optical zooming, and its only 12 MP main sensor makes it difficult to preserve details. A certain level of noise can be perceived in all lighting conditions. Another detail that prevents higher scores for the Pixel 6a is the absence of a preview of the bokeh effect (portrait mode) before capturing a photograph. The same issue occurs with Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Despite the limitations, the phone still touches the Pixel 6’s score of 132. The Xiaomi 12 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra have only 1 point advantage over the Pixel 6a, which was presented with a suggested price of US$ 449 (about Rs. $2,339).

screen analysis





The Google Pixel 6a’s screen is severely affected by cost savings, especially compared to the Pixel 6. With an overall score of 86, the phone offers “well-balanced performance, with good color rendering and readability,” according to DxOMark. The emphasis on its readability is restricted to indoor environments, since the brightness may not be enough under sunlight and impair the visualization of the display. Touch accuracy is also evident and considered to be an advantage for gaming, although its refresh rate is reduced from 90 Hz (as per Pixel 6) to 60 Hz.

The multimedia experience doesn’t improve its reputation and brings little prominence in HDR videos. In this scenario, once again, the brightness is insufficient. Importantly, the Pixel 6a’s screen uses the same OLED technology as the Pixel 6, which also has these playback glitches, resulting in its overall score of 87.

















The device tied with the iPhone SE 2022 and OPPO Reno 6 Pro, but still managed to score above the iPhone 12 (85 points). It is worth remembering that the leaders in this category are the iPhone 13 Pro Max (99 points), 13 Pro (98 points) and Honor Magic 4 Ultimate (95 points). The Pixel 6a was presented in May during the I/O 2022 event with Google Tensor, M2 security chip and other features that seek the best balance of cost and benefit. Sales officially started last Thursday, July 28th.

technical specifications









6.1-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

Google Tensor Platform

6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

8 MP front camera

Dual rear camera: Main lens with 12.2 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor

5G connection, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and M2 security chip

4,410mAh battery with 18W charging

android 12

