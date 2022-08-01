Gucci passes Balenciaga and regains the title of hottest brand

Known and respected in the fashion world, the Lyst Index is a quarterly ranking of the hottest brands and products globally. It works like a “thermometer” of trends, with estimates raised by Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app. Last week, the company released the report for the second quarter of 2022. The result shows that Gucci was the most desired brand of the period.

With creative direction from stylist Alessandro Michele, the Italian label is back at the top of the rankings after the spot was taken by Balenciaga in the previous nine months. One of the reasons mentioned by Lyst itself for the resumption of Gucci is the union with Adidas: data compiled by the platform shows that searches for the label increased by 286% in the 48 hours after the launch.

Another success factor is the intensification of the partnership with singer Harry Styles, a pop icon among the new generations. In collaboration with the label, the British developed the HA HA HA collection. In addition, he is in the midst of his Love on Tour around the world, in support of his latest studio album, Harry’s House. In shows, the artist appears wearing looks personalized by Gucci, with styling in Harry Lambert.

Always controversial under the command of Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga dropped to second place. One of the last subjects much talked about was the presentation of haute couture with the presence of celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman on the catwalk.

After the fierce dispute between Gucci and Balenciaga, in the ranking, comes Prada. Valentino and Louis Vuitton close the top 5 of the Lyst Index. Diesel, Nike and Dolce & Gabbana all saw a significant rise. However, the brands Bottega Veneta, Moncler and Off-White have dropped sharply to the bottom of the list of the 20 most coveted labels, which has Jacquemus in the last position.

See the complete list: 1. Gucci (previous position: 2)

2. Balenciaga (1)

3. Prada (4)

4. Valentino (5)

5. Louis Vuitton (3)

6. Dior (6)

7. Miu Miu (10)

8. Fendi (9)

9. Diesel (15)

10. Burberry (12)

11. Versace (14)

12. Nike (19)

13. Adidas (17)

14. Loewe (13)

15. Dolce & Gabbana (22)

16. Saint Laurent (18)

17. Bottega Veneta (8)

18. Moncler (7)

19. Off-White (11)

20. Jacquemus (21)

most wanted products

According to the Lyst Index, the Diesel D-Bag bag, created by Glenn Martens, was the most desired women’s product of the quarter. Searches for the model increased 317% in June alone. Available in black and also in yellow, the item has shape retro and logo in the center. Gkay, Julia Fox, Megan Thee Stallion and Paloma Elsesser are among the celebrities adept at the accessory.

The Gazelle sneakers, by Adidas with Gucci, and the nude dress by Jean Paul Gaultier with Lotta Volkova, who flirts with nudity, were the second and third most sought after items, respectively. Items from brands such as Prada, Miu Miu and Loewe also appeared in the competition. In tenth place, a swimsuit with the symbol of the collaboration between Fendi and Versace, known as “Fendace”.

In the men’s topic, the Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers appear at the apex of the dispute. Then Boston shoes, suede clogs, from Birkenstock; and sweatshirt from the collaboration between Yeezy (from Kanye West), Balenciaga and Gap. To close the top 10, Nike Air Max 90 slide.

Lyst’s research takes into account global demand for volume of on-hand inventory. The company’s website and app are used by more than 200 million people each year to browse, discover and buy branded items from different backgrounds.

“The formula behind the Lyst Index takes into account Lyst shopper behavior, including on- and off-platform searches, product views, and sales. To track brand and product relevance, the formula also incorporates social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics across the world over a three-month period.

Contributed by Rebeca Ligabue