Gucci passes Balenciaga and regains the title of hottest brand

Admin 15 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Known and respected in the fashion world, the Lyst Index is a quarterly ranking of the hottest brands and products globally. It works like a “thermometer” of trends, with estimates raised by Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app. Last week, the company released the report for the second quarter of 2022. The result shows that Gucci was the most desired brand of the period.

Come find out more!

Giphy/Gucci/Disclosure

With creative direction from stylist Alessandro Michele, the Italian label is back at the top of the rankings after the spot was taken by Balenciaga in the previous nine months. One of the reasons mentioned by Lyst itself for the resumption of Gucci is the union with Adidas: data compiled by the platform shows that searches for the label increased by 286% in the 48 hours after the launch.

Another success factor is the intensification of the partnership with singer Harry Styles, a pop icon among the new generations. In collaboration with the label, the British developed the HA HA HA collection. In addition, he is in the midst of his Love on Tour around the world, in support of his latest studio album, Harry’s House. In shows, the artist appears wearing looks personalized by Gucci, with styling in Harry Lambert.

Gucci clothes hanging in a vintage setting
Gucci was the hottest brand of Q2 2022
Two models posing in a fashion editorial. Both are in colorful clothes
In the period, Gucci also launched a collab with adidas
Model wears plaid suit and beret
Another factor that boosted the Italian brand: the partnership with Harry Styles. In the image, look from the HA HA HA collection
Harry Styles on stage in a red Gucci look
On tour, the singer wears visuals designed by Alessandro Michele

Always controversial under the command of Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga dropped to second place. One of the last subjects much talked about was the presentation of haute couture with the presence of celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman on the catwalk.

After the fierce dispute between Gucci and Balenciaga, in the ranking, comes Prada. Valentino and Louis Vuitton close the top 5 of the Lyst Index. Diesel, Nike and Dolce & Gabbana all saw a significant rise. However, the brands Bottega Veneta, Moncler and Off-White have dropped sharply to the bottom of the list of the 20 most coveted labels, which has Jacquemus in the last position.

See the complete list:

1. Gucci (previous position: 2)
2. Balenciaga (1)
3. Prada (4)
4. Valentino (5)
5. Louis Vuitton (3)
6. Dior (6)
7. Miu Miu (10)
8. Fendi (9)
9. Diesel (15)
10. Burberry (12)
11. Versace (14)
12. Nike (19)
13. Adidas (17)
14. Loewe (13)
15. Dolce & Gabbana (22)
16. Saint Laurent (18)
17. Bottega Veneta (8)
18. Moncler (7)
19. Off-White (11)
20. Jacquemus (21)

White woman in editorial
Balenciaga was at the top of the Lyst Index for the previous nine months, but dropped to second in the last quarter.
Diesel oriental model
One brand to keep an eye on is Diesel. Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, the label climbed the lyst ranking
Spring/Summer 2021 Dolce & Gabbana Runway Look
In recent times, a debate has become relevant in fashion: the controversies and the “cancellation” of Dolce & Gabbana. Accusations of plagiarism, xenophobia and racism caused the brand to receive numerous criticisms and calls for a boycott. However, it seems that the Italian brand has not lost relevance. It even went up in the Lyst Index: from 22nd to 15th position
Nike collection promotion campaign in partnership with French stylist Simon Jacquemus. In the photo, four models of different races and bodies celebrate white and off-white clothes on white sand dunes.
Nike and Jacquemus, who released a collection together, are also on the list.
most wanted products

According to the Lyst Index, the Diesel D-Bag bag, created by Glenn Martens, was the most desired women’s product of the quarter. Searches for the model increased 317% in June alone. Available in black and also in yellow, the item has shape retro and logo in the center. Gkay, Julia Fox, Megan Thee Stallion and Paloma Elsesser are among the celebrities adept at the accessory.

The Gazelle sneakers, by Adidas with Gucci, and the nude dress by Jean Paul Gaultier with Lotta Volkova, who flirts with nudity, were the second and third most sought after items, respectively. Items from brands such as Prada, Miu Miu and Loewe also appeared in the competition. In tenth place, a swimsuit with the symbol of the collaboration between Fendi and Versace, known as “Fendace”.

In the men’s topic, the Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers appear at the apex of the dispute. Then Boston shoes, suede clogs, from Birkenstock; and sweatshirt from the collaboration between Yeezy (from Kanye West), Balenciaga and Gap. To close the top 10, Nike Air Max 90 slide.

Julia Fox wearing yellow and black look. She holds a Diesel logo bag
Diesel’s 1DR bag was the most wanted women’s item in Q2 this year, according to Lyst Index
2022 Q2 2022 Most Wanted Women's Products Ranking, According to Lyst Index Report
The report demonstrates which were the most coveted products. Here, the top six in the women’s category
2022 Q2 2022 Most Wanted Women's Products Ranking, According to Lyst Index Report
Lyst formula filters over eight million pieces by social media mention volume
Ranking of Most Wanted Men's Products for Q2 2022, according to Lyst Index report
Men’s products are also considered by Lyst
Ranking of Most Wanted Men's Products for Q2 2022, according to Lyst Index report
Searches, page views, interactions and sales on the Lyst app are also among the evaluation criteria.

Lyst’s research takes into account global demand for volume of on-hand inventory. The company’s website and app are used by more than 200 million people each year to browse, discover and buy branded items from different backgrounds.

“The formula behind the Lyst Index takes into account Lyst shopper behavior, including on- and off-platform searches, product views, and sales. To track brand and product relevance, the formula also incorporates social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics across the world over a three-month period.

Contributed by Rebeca Ligabue

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Above average dowry size? See the international celebrities who have already talked about the penis

Above average dowry …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved