Hailee Steinfeld Releases First Song in Two Years; listen up

Here it comes! After two years focused only on film and TV productions, Hailee Steinfeld released this Friday (29) the single coastin partnership with Anderson .Paak.

THE pop song brings a vibrant sound mixed with electric guitar and a summer music vibe. On her Instagram, Hailee thanked fans for their patience in this time when she was dedicated to acting and said that this is the start of a new chapter.

“Thank you for your patience, your love and support. I felt every bit of it during this crazy process and was constantly reminded of it in moments of doubt,” she wrote.

THE rolling stone, Steinfeld confessed that he couldn’t imagine anyone else collaborating with her on the track besides Anderson .Paak. “Knowing that he loved the music enough to lend his genius is absolutely surreal, and I am eternally grateful to have his support,” she said. “This is just the beginning.”

The singer and actress also unraveled the inspirations for the new song. “This song is deeply personal to me and was influenced by my roots in California and the music I grew up listening to with my family,” she revealed.

During these two years, the singer of Love Myself starred in the series Dickinson (2019-2021), lived the charismatic Kate Bishopin the Disney+ series Hawkeye (2021), and also lent his voice to the character Vi, from the animation Arcanefrom Netflix.