Has Google Stadia come to an end? It was not for lack of warning

O stadia It was a complete failure, and it’s your own fault Google. The search giant’s cloud-only game service, launched in November 2019, accumulates setbacks, unfulfilled promises and “readjustments”, which include closing studios, throughout its almost 3 years of existence, which should not extend a lot more.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, close sources say that Stadia will be shut down entirely between September and October, and not even the corporate portion, aimed at studios creating their own streaming services and distributing games, will be maintained. Google denies it.

Did he die or is he ok?

The news came via the website’s Twitter account. Killed by Googlewhich lists the myriad services, products, and ventures that Google has launched, or acquired, only to shut down at a given point in time.

According to the post, the site administrator is friends with a regional manager at Google, who warned him about the start of the “exit plan” for Stadia, effectively shutting down the service. Although there is no fixed date, internal information points to the shutdown occurring at the end of the northern hemisphere’s summer (winter here), which would set the window between September 20 and 30.

The manager informs that Google does not intend to transfer the resources to any other platform, and that the adopted exit will be the same as for Google Play Music: the shutdown will be total, with reimbursement of amounts paid that will not be reversed in access to games.

Individual game purchases will also need to be refunded, as there will be no way to play Stadia titles after the platform ends.

“An alert. A former co-worker and friend of mine is now one of Google’s regional managers. In fact, he was the one who introduced me to Stadia. Google held a major employee/retail seminar in California this past weekend, and long story short, the company has begun a plan to shut down the service. There is no exact date for when this will happen, but they said it will be by the end of the summer. He also mentioned that Google will not transfer its services or servers to any other competing company, and the process will be very similar to Google Play Music (same approach and exit strategy). Obviously, I don’t like this as much as some of you, but you’ve always been super nice and helpful, so I thought I’d return the favor and let you know. There were a few other details I could post if you guys want, but nothing too relevant. I believe he also mentioned that all users will be informed 30-60 days prior to (the shutdown), and that the last month of service will be refunded and not billed. Additionally, any outstanding subscription months will be refunded in full to linked bank accounts. I will speak with him tonight (7/28) and ask any questions you may have. Thanks again, folks. Blessings.”

Google obviously denies the information. in a post making fun of the tweet informing about the end of Stadia, the account dedicated to the streaming service limited itself to saying that the game wavetale became available for free to Stadia Pro subscribers between July 29 and August 1, 2022.

However, it doesn’t take much to realize that Stadia not only has a series of problems, but it’s been in the crow’s beak for a long time, which corroborates the information that Google is about to kill the platform.

Google Stadia, Lies and False Promises

Announced in 2018 as “Project Stream” and made official in 2019, Google positioned Stadia as “the future of gaming”, pointing to a reality in which titles will be exclusively executed in the cloud, without the existence of a local option, something that nor Sony, with PS Now, today PS+ Premium (unavailable in Brazil), Microsoft, with Xbox Cloud Gaming, or Nvidia, with GeForce Now, dared to do.

The official announcement of the platform, made during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019, shows how megalomaniac the search giant has shown itself, when entering a market where it had no direct experience.

Of course, at certain moments in history the same can be said of Microsoft, Sony or even Nintendo (SEGA was born selling pinball machines, and it doesn’t fit in), but these companies allowed themselves to learn, study and, over time, improve their products and today, divide the console market into a triumvirate.

The same does not apply to Google. The company used its position as one of the technology giants to “show you how things are done”, in a clear attempt to lead what it judged to be a natural evolution of the sector, desired by almost all copyright holders: the “Netflixation” of games, where the user pays only for access, but does not have copies of the titles, whether physical or digital.

The format of the Stadia service itself shows this. It only exists in the cloud, and while there is the possibility that users can buy individual games, whether or not they have a subscription, the titles cannot be played locally, only via streaming.

More importantly, Google didn’t learn or evolve, and thought that by “starting” the streaming-only format for games, everyone would follow, which it didn’t. Phil Harrison’s presence as leader of Stadia hasn’t inspired confidence either.

A career executive in the games market, Harrison became infamous for his stints at companies like Sony, Atari, Gaikai and Microsoft, where he was executive vice president, for his record of never fulfilling his wild promises, a modus operandi which hurt early sales of both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One.

As the Project Manager for Stadia, Harrison is back to his own business. Let’s look at some critical points:

1. Scale and Availability

This is perhaps the most blunt promise, mainly because it didn’t come from Phil Harrison’s mouth, but from Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc., a company holding Of google. The executive commented that initially, Stadia would be available in 19 countries, but over time, the service would reach more countries and regions, covering almost the entirety of the globe.

Well, that’s not what happened. Shortly thereafter, Stadia was moved to the giant’s Hardware department, overseen by ex-Motorola Rick Osterloh; the platform ended up subject to the same market strategy reserved for the Pixel line (the Chromecast is a rare exception, but note that the Ultra model never came to Brazil), being restricted to only 22 countries.

And there’s no indication that the offer will expand, even if Google doesn’t shut down the service.

2. Hardware (or lack thereof)

Reading just the cold list, the hardware that Phil Harrison said was the one dedicated to Stadia looked good, at least for streaming. Custom x86 processors with fixed clock of 2.7 GHz, 16 GB of RAM, transfer speed of up to 484 GB/s, 9.5 MB of L2 + L3 cache (believe me, that’s a lot) and graphics power of 10.7 TFLOP/s, indicated performance close to that of an intermediate to premium gaming PC.

Google promised that this hardware, separate from the servers used in services that the company already offers, such as Google Search, Gmail, YouTube, and its various instant messengers (what’s the next? Hangouts? Chat?), among others, would be able to run 4K games at 60fps stably, but there are issues even at 1080p, and in some cases even running at 720p is not smooth.

At the same time, dedicated servers are a problem for Google, which is not at all excited to invest in an infrastructure apart from its main server park, which, always good to remember, cannot run games in the cloud.

3. The alleged latency advantage

When it comes to streaming gaming, latency is the most critical factor. A delay in executing commands means the difference between success and failure in a game, which is why many turn up their noses at the format in competitive settings, with local play still reigning supreme.

Microsoft and Sony understand that streaming won’t cover all use cases, particularly in FPS and fighting games, but Google insisted that Stadia, powered by the company’s established network and its more than 7,500 nodes worldwide, that wouldn’t be a problem. In fact, no matter where you are, there is a Google server near you.

Even so, Stadia has not been shown to have any advantages over competing services, as benchmark tests performed with competitors such as Nvidia’s GeForce Now have demonstrated. The website PC Gamer still stuck the knife and turned, remembering that GeForce Now reaches 120 fps, and Stadia doesn’t.

The last to leave…

Given Google’s history of killing services, many studios were wary of working with Stadia, and their concerns only increased when the in-house studio closed, leading to the firing of project leader Jade Raymond, the veteran producer responsible for the franchise’s first titles. Assassin’s Creed.

Things got even uglier when information circulated that Phil Harrison praised the work of Stadia Games and Entertainment (SG&E), days before it closed. Today Raymond is at Sony, following the acquisition of Haven Studios.

We just won’t get into the merits of the discussion about streamers paying developers, revived by the director of Journey to the Savage Planeta game that after the acquisition of Typhoon Studios by Google, became the only original title (in parts) of SG&E, because this is not directly linked to the service’s problems.

Anyway, the truth is that today Google Stadia is a zombie: it didn’t show what it came for, it doesn’t threaten competitors, who understood game streaming as an alternative to games played locally, and not a solution for the future, and it hasn’t received substantial investment in years, if any after launch.

It may even be that Stadia won’t be shutting down anytime soon, but right now, maybe it’s better for Google to practice letting go, and letting it go; there are others players that do better, and deliver to more places.