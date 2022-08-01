HBO Max relaunches Game of Thrones as it heats up for new series

THE HBO Max decided to make a big bet on game of Thrones, one of its most famous titles and re-releases it in 4K Ultra HD format. The measure is a preparation for The Dragon’s Housea new series that will hit the screen of the subscription channel, and streaming on August 21.

Warner Bros., the company behind HBO, also promised the release of blu-rays of the eight seasons of the series remastered and with sound quality similar to the cinema, in addition to image adjustments.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (Disclosure / HBO)

In streaming, the quality will be identical to that of physical media, and the prelude to the epic series will arrive there in this format, with HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, for devices that support these technologies.

Currently, HBO Max has several content in this resolution. Among the 4K titles are Zack Snyder’s Justice League, King Richard: Creating Champions, Kimi: Someone Is Listening, Dune, Life After, The Suicide Squadthe entire quadrilogy Matrix, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – Definitive Edition, Those Who Wish Me Death, Malignant.

And still: In a New York Neighborhood, Summoning Evil 3, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. kong, Memory Paths, Judas and the Black Messiah, cry male, Not a False Step, The Small Remains, Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Many Saints of Newark: A Soprano Story, The Bride’s Father, Christmas in 8 Bits, Batman, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsand Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray.

Envisioned as HBO’s next mega production, The Dragon’s House will show the saga of the Targaryen family, when it was still the most powerful in Westeros, 200 years before the events involving Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Game of Thrones. Other derivatives are also programmed, however, they should only come out of paper depending on how the reception and success of The Dragon’s House.

