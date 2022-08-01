How to Disconnect Kindle from Amazon Account | e-reader

Disconnecting your Kindle from your Amazon account can be a simpler action than you might think. The reasons for carrying out the procedure range from the consumer’s desire to gift or sell the digital book reader to some unusual problem, such as the recent invasion of ants that surprised a resident of Brasília. According to the owner of the device, purchases were being made by the insects, while she was unable to use the equipment. In these situations – in which it is not possible to operate the e-reader – the user can remotely unlink the device via the internet.